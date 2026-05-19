Recent Release, "Callie the Kind Koala Can," from Covenant Books Author Kathy Ward, Teaches Young Readers the Transformative Power of Treating Others with Compassion
Wingate, NC, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Ward has completed a new book, "Callie the Kind Koala Can," a charming story centered on a young koala who embodies kindness. Through Callie's adventures, children discover how thoughtful gestures and genuine care create ripples of positivity throughout her community. The narrative gently explores what it means to live by the golden rule, showing readers that treating others the way you wish to be treated is both noble and natural.
As a devoted mother of three and grandmother of two, Kathy Ward draws from her deep well of personal experience and family values to craft stories that resonate with children and parents alike. Married to her high school sweetheart for thirty-five years, she brings authenticity and warmth to her storytelling. Her love of reading, songwriting, and creating imaginative tales reflects her commitment to sharing messages that matter, grounded in faith and lived wisdom.
In "Callie the Kind Koala Can," readers will encounter heartwarming moments that illustrate how one small act of kindness can brighten another's day. The story celebrates empathy, encourages emotional intelligence, and reinforces values that help children navigate their relationships with grace. Young audiences will find themselves inspired by Callie's example and eager to extend similar compassion to those around them.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how beautiful life becomes when we choose kindness in all our interactions," said author Kathy Ward. "Callie's journey reminds us that our actions matter and that treating others well is always the right choice."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathy Ward's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing values with children. This delightful tale plants seeds of compassion that will blossom throughout young readers' lives.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Callie the Kind Koala Can" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As a devoted mother of three and grandmother of two, Kathy Ward draws from her deep well of personal experience and family values to craft stories that resonate with children and parents alike. Married to her high school sweetheart for thirty-five years, she brings authenticity and warmth to her storytelling. Her love of reading, songwriting, and creating imaginative tales reflects her commitment to sharing messages that matter, grounded in faith and lived wisdom.
In "Callie the Kind Koala Can," readers will encounter heartwarming moments that illustrate how one small act of kindness can brighten another's day. The story celebrates empathy, encourages emotional intelligence, and reinforces values that help children navigate their relationships with grace. Young audiences will find themselves inspired by Callie's example and eager to extend similar compassion to those around them.
"I wanted to create a story that shows children how beautiful life becomes when we choose kindness in all our interactions," said author Kathy Ward. "Callie's journey reminds us that our actions matter and that treating others well is always the right choice."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathy Ward's uplifting work offers parents and educators a meaningful tool for discussing values with children. This delightful tale plants seeds of compassion that will blossom throughout young readers' lives.
Readers who wish to experience this sweet work can purchase "Callie the Kind Koala Can" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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