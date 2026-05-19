Recent Release, "It's His First Christmas!" from Covenant Books Author Kathy Horton, Depicts the Joyful Journey of an Infant's First Christmas
Centerville, OH, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Horton has completed a new book, "It's His First Christmas!" — a tender tale that follows a young child as his parents introduce him to the wonders of the Christmas season. With charm and care, the story highlights the true meaning behind this special time of year.
The author, a mother of four, grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of seven, draws from her extensive experience working with young children in Sunday school. It was during this time that she recognized many little ones had yet to learn about God, Jesus, and the boundless love that permeates the holiday. Horton hopes her heartfelt narratives will inspire children to embrace their faith and cultivate wisdom as they grow.
"It's His First Christmas!" by Kathy Horton invites readers to join in the delightful discoveries of a baby's inaugural Yuletide, reminding all that the season's greatest gifts lie in the timeless traditions and profound spiritual blessings we share.
Author Kathy Horton shares, "I hope this book will help children learn about God and be mindful of their decisions and actions as they grow older."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathy Horton's compelling work offers young readers an uplifting journey filled with the true spirit of Christmas. This charming tale is sure to become a cherished holiday classic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "It's His First Christmas!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, a mother of four, grandmother of twelve, and great-grandmother of seven, draws from her extensive experience working with young children in Sunday school. It was during this time that she recognized many little ones had yet to learn about God, Jesus, and the boundless love that permeates the holiday. Horton hopes her heartfelt narratives will inspire children to embrace their faith and cultivate wisdom as they grow.
"It's His First Christmas!" by Kathy Horton invites readers to join in the delightful discoveries of a baby's inaugural Yuletide, reminding all that the season's greatest gifts lie in the timeless traditions and profound spiritual blessings we share.
Author Kathy Horton shares, "I hope this book will help children learn about God and be mindful of their decisions and actions as they grow older."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathy Horton's compelling work offers young readers an uplifting journey filled with the true spirit of Christmas. This charming tale is sure to become a cherished holiday classic.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "It's His First Christmas!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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