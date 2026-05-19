Author Louie Flores’s New Book, “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You,” Explores End-Time Prophecies Made in Both the Old Testament & the Book of Revelation
Recent release “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You: The Unknown Prophet” from Covenant Books author Louie Flores is a fascinating series that explores the prophecies of the Book of Revelation and when these prophecies might occur. From when the Tribulation will arrive to what year the Antichrist will rise to power, Flores explores all of these and more through a Biblical lens.
Sacremento, CA, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Louie Flores has completed his new book, “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You: The Unknown Prophet”: a unique, Scripture-based approach to understanding end-time prophecies discussed in both the Old Testament and the Book of Revelation and God’s own plan for humanity.
Author Louie Flores and his wife, Ida Romelle, are currently part of the ministerial team at their church. They have been involved in feeding programs helping the homeless and in rescue missions, and have ministered in hospital visitations and have witnessed God’s miraculous hand of healing. They both are the main sponsors of Nurse Force Global (NFG), a medical mission outreach in the Philippines.
“When I was a young boy, I was always fascinated by the future,” writes Flores. “I thought it was ‘cool’ if someone knew what was going to happen before it did. Nostradamus was a person I admired because of his ability to see into the future. This book is about that very subject, the future of human history. Having the knowledge of events that will transpire beyond your own time is both a gift from God and a privilege. As you, the reader, formulate your own opinions about predictions of the future, remember that this book is about God’s prophetic future plan for mankind. The testimony of Jesus Christ is ‘the Spirit of Prophecy’ (Revelation 19:10)! This book is revealing Who Jesus Christ is. The Revelation of Jesus Christ! It is a prophetic message as to where we are in time and what we need to do to prepare for the future Tribulation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louie Flores’s new book will cover a wide variety of questions such as when the Rapture will take place to whether or not an asteroid will strike the Earth, making this a must-read for both novices and serious students of the Bible.
Readers can purchase “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You: The Unknown Prophet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Louie Flores and his wife, Ida Romelle, are currently part of the ministerial team at their church. They have been involved in feeding programs helping the homeless and in rescue missions, and have ministered in hospital visitations and have witnessed God’s miraculous hand of healing. They both are the main sponsors of Nurse Force Global (NFG), a medical mission outreach in the Philippines.
“When I was a young boy, I was always fascinated by the future,” writes Flores. “I thought it was ‘cool’ if someone knew what was going to happen before it did. Nostradamus was a person I admired because of his ability to see into the future. This book is about that very subject, the future of human history. Having the knowledge of events that will transpire beyond your own time is both a gift from God and a privilege. As you, the reader, formulate your own opinions about predictions of the future, remember that this book is about God’s prophetic future plan for mankind. The testimony of Jesus Christ is ‘the Spirit of Prophecy’ (Revelation 19:10)! This book is revealing Who Jesus Christ is. The Revelation of Jesus Christ! It is a prophetic message as to where we are in time and what we need to do to prepare for the future Tribulation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Louie Flores’s new book will cover a wide variety of questions such as when the Rapture will take place to whether or not an asteroid will strike the Earth, making this a must-read for both novices and serious students of the Bible.
Readers can purchase “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You: The Unknown Prophet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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