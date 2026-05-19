Author Louie Flores’s New Book, “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You,” Explores End-Time Prophecies Made in Both the Old Testament & the Book of Revelation

Recent release “The Prophecy of the Revelation is Coming Unto You: The Unknown Prophet” from Covenant Books author Louie Flores is a fascinating series that explores the prophecies of the Book of Revelation and when these prophecies might occur. From when the Tribulation will arrive to what year the Antichrist will rise to power, Flores explores all of these and more through a Biblical lens.