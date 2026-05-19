Author Jim "Pa" Buck’s New Book, “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” is a Series of Thirty Tales for the Christmas Season

Recent release “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” from Covenant Books author Jim "Pa" Buck is a riveting collection of thirty short stories that recount the daily activities at the North Pole and all the zany antics Santa and his elves get up to while preparing for their biggest night of the year.