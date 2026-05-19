Author Jim "Pa" Buck’s New Book, “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” is a Series of Thirty Tales for the Christmas Season
Recent release “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” from Covenant Books author Jim "Pa" Buck is a riveting collection of thirty short stories that recount the daily activities at the North Pole and all the zany antics Santa and his elves get up to while preparing for their biggest night of the year.
Pall Mall, TN, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim "Pa" Buck, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a farmer, teacher, principal, coach, country club manager, sports instructor, insurance agent, and storyteller, has completed his new book, “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!”: a captivating assortment of thirty stories exploring all sorts of escapades and adventures between Santa and his elves at the North Pole.
“Christmas doesn’t start on Christmas Eve—it begins after Thanksgiving’s meal,” writes Buck. “Great news for parents, grandparents, teachers, librarians, and kids of all ages: Santa Claus has personally written thirty stories—one for each day of the Christmas season. He details daily activities at the North Pole and Santa’s Village. Explore the adventures above the Arctic Circle. Remember, be good, and Santa loves you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim "Pa" Buck’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping to keep the magic of Christmas alive throughout the month of December. From ice fishing to snowball fights, Buck weaves a magical series that will delight readers, inviting them to revisit these heartfelt tales every Christmas season.
Readers can purchase “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Christmas doesn’t start on Christmas Eve—it begins after Thanksgiving’s meal,” writes Buck. “Great news for parents, grandparents, teachers, librarians, and kids of all ages: Santa Claus has personally written thirty stories—one for each day of the Christmas season. He details daily activities at the North Pole and Santa’s Village. Explore the adventures above the Arctic Circle. Remember, be good, and Santa loves you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim "Pa" Buck’s new book is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, helping to keep the magic of Christmas alive throughout the month of December. From ice fishing to snowball fights, Buck weaves a magical series that will delight readers, inviting them to revisit these heartfelt tales every Christmas season.
Readers can purchase “Santa's Tales: A story for every night from Thanksgiving through Christmas!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories