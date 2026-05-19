Recent Release, "Let His Light Shine Through," from Covenant Books Author Jerry Frank, Explores Christian Spirituality Through Faith, Hope, Love, and the Beatitudes
San Juan, TX, May 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Frank has completed a new book, "Let His Light Shine Through: Discerning One's 'True Self' in the Beatitudes," which presents a profound exploration of Christian spiritual transformation. The work examines how believers journey toward authentic spiritual freedom through the continuous purification of the Spirit, tracing the death of the false self and the emergence of one's true identity in alignment with God's will. Through accessible teaching grounded in theological virtue and Gospel wisdom, Frank illuminates the pathway to genuine transformation that unfolds across a lifetime of prayer and spiritual practice.
With more than fifty-five years as a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, Frank brings extensive pastoral experience and scholarly depth to this work. His background encompasses decades of service as an educator, advocate for migrant farm workers, founder of shelters for vulnerable youth, campus ministry chaplain, Scripture professor at the University of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, and community organizer. Holding master's degrees in counseling, theology, and spirituality, Frank writes from a place of hard-won wisdom earned through direct engagement with faith communities and spiritual seekers.
In "Let His Light Shine Through," readers will discover a variety of contemplative prayer methods designed to deepen their relationship with God and facilitate inner transformation. Frank explores meditation and contemplation of the Gospels, the Ignatian examen of consciousness, centered prayer, discernment of spirits, and the sacred practice of prayerful journaling. Throughout the narrative, richly textured stories—many drawn from his own spiritual journey—illustrate the profound dynamics of prayer, including navigating periods of spiritual dryness, embracing the value of repetition in practice, and engaging in authentic dialogue with the Divine. Readers will gain practical, spiritually transformative insights for recognizing and nurturing their truest selves.
"This book emerged from my conviction that prayer is the gateway to spiritual freedom," said author Jerry Frank. "By integrating the Beatitudes with the theological virtues, I hope to guide readers toward recognizing their true identity in Christ and experiencing the liberating grace that comes through faithful, prayerful transformation."
Published by Covenant Books, Jerry Frank's spiritually rich work invites readers into a transformative encounter with Christian prayer and authentic self-discovery. Through careful attention to Scripture, time-tested spiritual practices, and pastoral insight, this volume offers guidance for anyone seeking deeper intimacy with God and fuller alignment with their divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Let His Light Shine Through" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
With more than fifty-five years as a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Brownsville, Texas, Frank brings extensive pastoral experience and scholarly depth to this work. His background encompasses decades of service as an educator, advocate for migrant farm workers, founder of shelters for vulnerable youth, campus ministry chaplain, Scripture professor at the University of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, and community organizer. Holding master's degrees in counseling, theology, and spirituality, Frank writes from a place of hard-won wisdom earned through direct engagement with faith communities and spiritual seekers.
In "Let His Light Shine Through," readers will discover a variety of contemplative prayer methods designed to deepen their relationship with God and facilitate inner transformation. Frank explores meditation and contemplation of the Gospels, the Ignatian examen of consciousness, centered prayer, discernment of spirits, and the sacred practice of prayerful journaling. Throughout the narrative, richly textured stories—many drawn from his own spiritual journey—illustrate the profound dynamics of prayer, including navigating periods of spiritual dryness, embracing the value of repetition in practice, and engaging in authentic dialogue with the Divine. Readers will gain practical, spiritually transformative insights for recognizing and nurturing their truest selves.
"This book emerged from my conviction that prayer is the gateway to spiritual freedom," said author Jerry Frank. "By integrating the Beatitudes with the theological virtues, I hope to guide readers toward recognizing their true identity in Christ and experiencing the liberating grace that comes through faithful, prayerful transformation."
Published by Covenant Books, Jerry Frank's spiritually rich work invites readers into a transformative encounter with Christian prayer and authentic self-discovery. Through careful attention to Scripture, time-tested spiritual practices, and pastoral insight, this volume offers guidance for anyone seeking deeper intimacy with God and fuller alignment with their divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Let His Light Shine Through" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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