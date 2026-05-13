OneShare Health Welcomes Kristie Geist as Chief Operating Officer
Irving, TX, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- OneShare Health announced today the appointment of Kristie Geist as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 25 years of healthcare leadership experience to the organization.
Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and financial performance. Throughout her career, she has led complex, multi-site organizations through periods of growth and change, delivering measurable improvements in patient access, quality outcomes, and operational efficiency.
Most recently, Kristie served as Senior Vice President at Village Medical, where she oversaw operations for 41 primary care clinics. In this role, she drove meaningful gains in patient engagement, cost management, and overall performance while strengthening operational consistency across the organization.
Prior to Village Medical, Kristie held executive leadership roles at Centene and Magellan Health, where she led large-scale quality initiatives, enterprise-wide operational transformations, and multi-million-dollar programs impacting diverse member and patient populations.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with an MBA, Kristie brings a rare combination of financial rigor and strategic operational leadership—aligning performance, accountability, and mission-driven care.
“We are excited to welcome Kristie to OneShare Health,” said Todd Dodson, CEO of OneShare Health. “Her proven ability to scale operations, drive quality, and lead high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our Members with excellence.”
Kristie added, “I’m honored to join OneShare Health and be part of an organization committed to innovation, stewardship, and accessible healthcare. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen operations and help advance OneShare Health’s mission.”
Kristie will lead OneShare Health’s operational strategy and execution, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and delivering exceptional experiences for Members and partners alike.
Kristie is a seasoned executive with deep expertise in healthcare operations, transformation, and financial performance. Throughout her career, she has led complex, multi-site organizations through periods of growth and change, delivering measurable improvements in patient access, quality outcomes, and operational efficiency.
Most recently, Kristie served as Senior Vice President at Village Medical, where she oversaw operations for 41 primary care clinics. In this role, she drove meaningful gains in patient engagement, cost management, and overall performance while strengthening operational consistency across the organization.
Prior to Village Medical, Kristie held executive leadership roles at Centene and Magellan Health, where she led large-scale quality initiatives, enterprise-wide operational transformations, and multi-million-dollar programs impacting diverse member and patient populations.
A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with an MBA, Kristie brings a rare combination of financial rigor and strategic operational leadership—aligning performance, accountability, and mission-driven care.
“We are excited to welcome Kristie to OneShare Health,” said Todd Dodson, CEO of OneShare Health. “Her proven ability to scale operations, drive quality, and lead high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to grow and serve our Members with excellence.”
Kristie added, “I’m honored to join OneShare Health and be part of an organization committed to innovation, stewardship, and accessible healthcare. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen operations and help advance OneShare Health’s mission.”
Kristie will lead OneShare Health’s operational strategy and execution, focusing on efficiency, scalability, and delivering exceptional experiences for Members and partners alike.
Contact
OneShare HealthContact
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
Sage Randall
833-550-1545
onesharehealth.com
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