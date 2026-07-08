Gogetop Marketing Releases RedNote Content Trust Advisory for International Brands
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published a new advisory for international brands using RedNote, also known in China as Xiaohongshu, following the platform’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update. The advisory outlines practical steps for improving source attribution, AI-content disclosure and search-led customer journeys on one of China’s most influential social search platforms.
London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gogetop Marketing, a London-based cross-border marketing and communications agency, has released a new RedNote Content Trust Advisory for international brands, education providers, property firms and professional services companies using RedNote to reach Chinese-speaking audiences.
The advisory follows RedNote’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update, which places greater emphasis on information accuracy, AI content disclosure and clear labelling for fictional or dramatised content. It also comes as China’s wider AI-content labelling measures move into implementation, creating a more compliance-focused environment for social media and brand publishing.
Gogetop Marketing said the update is significant because RedNote is increasingly used as a search and decision-making channel, not only as a lifestyle-sharing community. Xinhua Daily Telegraph has reported that nearly four million notes are published on Xiaohongshu each day, more than 18.75 million people search on the platform every hour and daily search volume exceeds 450 million. Reuters also reported that RedNote’s international visibility rose sharply in January 2025 when the app gained nearly three million U.S. users in a single day during uncertainty around TikTok.
The advisory recommends that brands review three areas before scaling activity on the platform: the accuracy of product and service claims; the way creators, KOCs and agencies are briefed on source attribution and AI disclosure; and whether Chinese-language content, landing pages and enquiry routes support a clear customer journey.
“RedNote is no longer just a place where users discover lifestyle inspiration,” said Ann Zhu, Co-Founder and Director of Gogetop Marketing. “For many Chinese-speaking consumers, it is where they search, compare, check credibility and decide whether a brand is worth contacting. In that environment, transparent labelling and reliable source management are part of brand trust.”
Gogetop Marketing said the advisory is particularly relevant to organisations in education, property, consumer goods, lifestyle, healthcare-adjacent services and professional services, where users often review posts, compare options and look for evidence before making an enquiry.
The agency also cautions that paid exposure alone is unlikely to deliver sustainable results if the account structure, proof points and conversion pathway are weak. The advisory encourages brands to combine search-led topic planning, native Chinese copywriting, verified claims, clear visuals, creator briefing notes and well-structured follow-up channels such as websites, forms or WeChat touchpoints.
“Brands should not treat compliance as a final-stage legal check,” Zhu added. “It should be built into the content planning process, from keyword research and claim verification to creator instructions and post-publication review.”
Gogetop Marketing said it developed the advisory to help international brands respond to RedNote’s more mature content environment and reduce the risk of publishing content that may be unclear, unsupported or difficult for users to act on.
About Gogetop Marketing
Gogetop Marketing is a London-based marketing and communications agency supporting brands across the UK, China and international markets. The agency works across strategy, digital marketing, websites, PR, creative campaigns and market-facing communications, helping brands operate more effectively across borders.
The advisory follows RedNote’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update, which places greater emphasis on information accuracy, AI content disclosure and clear labelling for fictional or dramatised content. It also comes as China’s wider AI-content labelling measures move into implementation, creating a more compliance-focused environment for social media and brand publishing.
Gogetop Marketing said the update is significant because RedNote is increasingly used as a search and decision-making channel, not only as a lifestyle-sharing community. Xinhua Daily Telegraph has reported that nearly four million notes are published on Xiaohongshu each day, more than 18.75 million people search on the platform every hour and daily search volume exceeds 450 million. Reuters also reported that RedNote’s international visibility rose sharply in January 2025 when the app gained nearly three million U.S. users in a single day during uncertainty around TikTok.
The advisory recommends that brands review three areas before scaling activity on the platform: the accuracy of product and service claims; the way creators, KOCs and agencies are briefed on source attribution and AI disclosure; and whether Chinese-language content, landing pages and enquiry routes support a clear customer journey.
“RedNote is no longer just a place where users discover lifestyle inspiration,” said Ann Zhu, Co-Founder and Director of Gogetop Marketing. “For many Chinese-speaking consumers, it is where they search, compare, check credibility and decide whether a brand is worth contacting. In that environment, transparent labelling and reliable source management are part of brand trust.”
Gogetop Marketing said the advisory is particularly relevant to organisations in education, property, consumer goods, lifestyle, healthcare-adjacent services and professional services, where users often review posts, compare options and look for evidence before making an enquiry.
The agency also cautions that paid exposure alone is unlikely to deliver sustainable results if the account structure, proof points and conversion pathway are weak. The advisory encourages brands to combine search-led topic planning, native Chinese copywriting, verified claims, clear visuals, creator briefing notes and well-structured follow-up channels such as websites, forms or WeChat touchpoints.
“Brands should not treat compliance as a final-stage legal check,” Zhu added. “It should be built into the content planning process, from keyword research and claim verification to creator instructions and post-publication review.”
Gogetop Marketing said it developed the advisory to help international brands respond to RedNote’s more mature content environment and reduce the risk of publishing content that may be unclear, unsupported or difficult for users to act on.
About Gogetop Marketing
Gogetop Marketing is a London-based marketing and communications agency supporting brands across the UK, China and international markets. The agency works across strategy, digital marketing, websites, PR, creative campaigns and market-facing communications, helping brands operate more effectively across borders.
Contact
Gogetop MarketingContact
Jone Smiths
+44 07858663712
www.gogetop.com
Jone Smiths
+44 07858663712
www.gogetop.com
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