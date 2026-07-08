Gogetop Marketing Releases RedNote Content Trust Advisory for International Brands

London-based Gogetop Marketing has published a new advisory for international brands using RedNote, also known in China as Xiaohongshu, following the platform’s 8 May 2026 source-labelling update. The advisory outlines practical steps for improving source attribution, AI-content disclosure and search-led customer journeys on one of China’s most influential social search platforms.