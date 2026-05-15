GoGoNano Launches Whole-Home 2-in-1 Nano Cleaning Series
Estonian nanotechnology company GoGoNano has launched a whole-home cleaning series that combines cleaning and surface protection in a single step. The five-product range — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — deposits an invisible nano-layer during cleaning that keeps surfaces resistant to dirt, water marks, and limescale. All products are EU-made, PFAS-free, biodegradable, and ship worldwide.
Tallinn, Estonia, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GoGoNano, an Estonian nanotechnology company specializing in cleaning and surface protection, has launched a complete whole-home cleaning series built around a single principle: clean surfaces and protect them in the same step. The series — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — replaces the conventional approach of cleaning today and protecting separately. Each formula deposits a microscopic nano-layer during the cleaning process, leaving treated surfaces measurably more resistant to dirt, water marks, and mineral buildup.
The combined approach is unusual in the consumer cleaning market. Nano-protective coatings have existed in industrial and automotive contexts for years, but household cleaners that integrate the technology into ready-to-use formulas remain rare worldwide. GoGoNano's series is among the first to offer the full suite — floors, glass, sanitary surfaces, limescale-prone areas, and general household cleaning — as a coordinated whole-home system rather than isolated specialty products.
How the technology works
GoGoNano's formulations contain water-based nano-particles that remain on the surface after cleaning, bonding into the micropores of materials like ceramic, glass, sealed wood, stone, and chrome. The resulting layer is invisible, food-safe, and causes water to bead and roll off rather than spreading and evaporating into spots. Oily residues bind less aggressively, and mineral deposits take longer to accumulate.
The 2-in-1 cleaning formulas — EcoClean, EcoFloor, and EcoDescaler — leave a protective layer that lasts two to four weeks, renewing automatically with each subsequent cleaning. The dedicated nano-coating products EcoCare and EcoGlass Protector are formulated for long-term protection and can last up to six months depending on surface type and usage.
Sustainability
All products in the series are manufactured in the European Union, formulated without PFAS compounds, and biodegradable. None carry hazard warning labels. The reduction in cleaning frequency means less product consumed per year, fewer plastic bottles discarded, and lower chemical load entering wastewater.
From the CEO
"The idea was straightforward: if we're already cleaning the surface, why not leave it better protected than we found it?" says Kaur Reinjärv, CEO of GoGoNano. "Most cleaning products are designed to do one job and leave. Ours clean first and then leave a protective nano-layer behind. The result is surfaces that stay cleaner for longer with less effort and fewer chemicals over time."
Availability
The whole-home 2-in-1 cleaning series is available now at gogonano.com/home-cleaning-products. Products ship worldwide, with primary distribution across the European Union and localized webstores serving Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania.
About GoGoNano
GoGoNano develops nanotechnology-based cleaning and protection products for home and personal use. All products are manufactured in the European Union, formulated without PFAS compounds, and designed to reduce both cleaning effort and environmental impact. The company is based in Tallinn, Estonia.
Website: https://www.gogonano.com
The combined approach is unusual in the consumer cleaning market. Nano-protective coatings have existed in industrial and automotive contexts for years, but household cleaners that integrate the technology into ready-to-use formulas remain rare worldwide. GoGoNano's series is among the first to offer the full suite — floors, glass, sanitary surfaces, limescale-prone areas, and general household cleaning — as a coordinated whole-home system rather than isolated specialty products.
How the technology works
GoGoNano's formulations contain water-based nano-particles that remain on the surface after cleaning, bonding into the micropores of materials like ceramic, glass, sealed wood, stone, and chrome. The resulting layer is invisible, food-safe, and causes water to bead and roll off rather than spreading and evaporating into spots. Oily residues bind less aggressively, and mineral deposits take longer to accumulate.
The 2-in-1 cleaning formulas — EcoClean, EcoFloor, and EcoDescaler — leave a protective layer that lasts two to four weeks, renewing automatically with each subsequent cleaning. The dedicated nano-coating products EcoCare and EcoGlass Protector are formulated for long-term protection and can last up to six months depending on surface type and usage.
Sustainability
All products in the series are manufactured in the European Union, formulated without PFAS compounds, and biodegradable. None carry hazard warning labels. The reduction in cleaning frequency means less product consumed per year, fewer plastic bottles discarded, and lower chemical load entering wastewater.
From the CEO
"The idea was straightforward: if we're already cleaning the surface, why not leave it better protected than we found it?" says Kaur Reinjärv, CEO of GoGoNano. "Most cleaning products are designed to do one job and leave. Ours clean first and then leave a protective nano-layer behind. The result is surfaces that stay cleaner for longer with less effort and fewer chemicals over time."
Availability
The whole-home 2-in-1 cleaning series is available now at gogonano.com/home-cleaning-products. Products ship worldwide, with primary distribution across the European Union and localized webstores serving Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, and Lithuania.
About GoGoNano
GoGoNano develops nanotechnology-based cleaning and protection products for home and personal use. All products are manufactured in the European Union, formulated without PFAS compounds, and designed to reduce both cleaning effort and environmental impact. The company is based in Tallinn, Estonia.
Website: https://www.gogonano.com
Contact
GoGoNanoContact
Kaur Reinjärv
+37256470784
www.gogonano.com
Kaur Reinjärv
+37256470784
www.gogonano.com
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