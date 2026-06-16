BentBeat Productions Announces the Release of Krista Westfall’s Debut Worship Album, Hope Stained Glass
Krista Westfall’s 14-song album invites listeners into hope, healing, surrender, and the steady faithfulness of God.
Portland, OR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- BentBeat Productions is honored to announce the release of Hope Stained Glass, the debut full-length album from Christian singer-songwriter Krista Westfall.
Hope Stained Glass is a heartfelt collection of worship songs centered on restoration, belonging, and the beauty of God’s light shining through broken places. Across 14 tracks, Westfall brings listeners into an honest journey of faith: from wrestling with fear and darkness, to receiving comfort, to standing in wonder at the goodness and glory of God.
The title track, “Hope Stained Glass,” paints the central picture of the album: lives and stories held up to the light, revealing God’s glory through every color and broken piece. The song declares that hope is found in God’s story, and that His people belong to Him.
“This album carries a real sense of ministry,” said Dave Beatty, owner of BentBeat Productions and co-producer of the project. “Krista’s songs are honest, worshipful, and deeply personal, but they are also full of hope. She has a gift for writing songs that meet people in the middle of real life and point them back to the Lord.”
The album moves through themes of surrender, renewal, intimacy with God, and trust in His faithfulness. Songs like “Hold On” and “For Our Good and Your Glory” offer encouragement for those walking through pain, reminding listeners that darkness will pass and God remains near. “Restore” speaks to the healing work of God over broken places, while “All Things New” celebrates His ability to bring life out of what has been buried, scarred, or lost.
Westfall’s writing also makes room for awe and worship. “Wonder” calls listeners to awaken again to the majesty of God, while “Worthy” lifts a simple and reverent song of praise to the Lord God Almighty. Other songs, including “Love Comes Softly,” “There’s Nothing Sweeter Than Your Life,” and the single “Holy Dirt (I’m Not Worthy),” explore the tenderness, mercy, and transforming love of Christ.
Hope Stained Glass was produced by Dave Beatty and Krista Westfall and recorded at BentBeat Studios in Portland, Oregon. The project features a wide group of musicians and vocalists, including Krista Westfall herself on vocals, Katie Sax on background vocals, Paul Harris on drums and percussion, Joshua Boyer and Vicki Knez on keyboards, Josh Trout and Amery Harris on acoustic guitars, Kieran Mako on bass, and Sarah Asla on violin.
For Westfall, the album is more than a music project. It is a prayer.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped bring this album to life,” said Westfall. “My prayer is that this album meets you where you are, ministers to your spirit as it has to mine, and brings you hope, healing, and encouragement.”
Hope Stained Glass is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms. Physical CDs are also available through Amazon.
About Krista Westfall:
Krista Westfall is a Christian singer-songwriter and worship artist with a heart for creating songs that lead people closer to God. Her music blends honest storytelling, prayerful worship, and Scripture-shaped hope, inviting listeners into a deeper awareness of God’s presence, mercy, and love.
About BentBeat Productions:
BentBeat Productions is an independent music production and publishing company based in the Portland, Oregon area. BentBeat partners with artists to create and release broadcast-quality music with authenticity, artistic integrity, and a commitment to supporting musicians.
Hope Stained Glass is a heartfelt collection of worship songs centered on restoration, belonging, and the beauty of God’s light shining through broken places. Across 14 tracks, Westfall brings listeners into an honest journey of faith: from wrestling with fear and darkness, to receiving comfort, to standing in wonder at the goodness and glory of God.
The title track, “Hope Stained Glass,” paints the central picture of the album: lives and stories held up to the light, revealing God’s glory through every color and broken piece. The song declares that hope is found in God’s story, and that His people belong to Him.
“This album carries a real sense of ministry,” said Dave Beatty, owner of BentBeat Productions and co-producer of the project. “Krista’s songs are honest, worshipful, and deeply personal, but they are also full of hope. She has a gift for writing songs that meet people in the middle of real life and point them back to the Lord.”
The album moves through themes of surrender, renewal, intimacy with God, and trust in His faithfulness. Songs like “Hold On” and “For Our Good and Your Glory” offer encouragement for those walking through pain, reminding listeners that darkness will pass and God remains near. “Restore” speaks to the healing work of God over broken places, while “All Things New” celebrates His ability to bring life out of what has been buried, scarred, or lost.
Westfall’s writing also makes room for awe and worship. “Wonder” calls listeners to awaken again to the majesty of God, while “Worthy” lifts a simple and reverent song of praise to the Lord God Almighty. Other songs, including “Love Comes Softly,” “There’s Nothing Sweeter Than Your Life,” and the single “Holy Dirt (I’m Not Worthy),” explore the tenderness, mercy, and transforming love of Christ.
Hope Stained Glass was produced by Dave Beatty and Krista Westfall and recorded at BentBeat Studios in Portland, Oregon. The project features a wide group of musicians and vocalists, including Krista Westfall herself on vocals, Katie Sax on background vocals, Paul Harris on drums and percussion, Joshua Boyer and Vicki Knez on keyboards, Josh Trout and Amery Harris on acoustic guitars, Kieran Mako on bass, and Sarah Asla on violin.
For Westfall, the album is more than a music project. It is a prayer.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone who helped bring this album to life,” said Westfall. “My prayer is that this album meets you where you are, ministers to your spirit as it has to mine, and brings you hope, healing, and encouragement.”
Hope Stained Glass is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms. Physical CDs are also available through Amazon.
About Krista Westfall:
Krista Westfall is a Christian singer-songwriter and worship artist with a heart for creating songs that lead people closer to God. Her music blends honest storytelling, prayerful worship, and Scripture-shaped hope, inviting listeners into a deeper awareness of God’s presence, mercy, and love.
About BentBeat Productions:
BentBeat Productions is an independent music production and publishing company based in the Portland, Oregon area. BentBeat partners with artists to create and release broadcast-quality music with authenticity, artistic integrity, and a commitment to supporting musicians.
Contact
BentBeat ProductionsContact
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
Dave Beatty
503-489-8275
http://www.bentbeat.com/
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