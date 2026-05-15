Georgia Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Dahlonega Self Storage Facility
Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking.
Dahlonega, GA, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Haney of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Oak Grove Stor All. This well-established, 4.3-acre self-storage facility offers 22,700 RSF featuring a diverse mix of climate-controlled units, drive-up storage, and boat/RV parking. Conveniently located in the growing Dahlonega market, the property is equipped with 24-hour security, computerized gated access, and fully fenced grounds, providing customers with both convenience and peace of mind.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have successfully navigated the challenges of today’s market to deliver a smooth and successful closing.
“We are proud to have helped bring this transaction to a successful close,” said the team at Coastal Storage Group. “Oak Grove Stor All is a well-maintained facility with a strong mix of amenities and security features that made it an attractive opportunity for investors. This transaction is another example that quality self-storage assets continue to perform well despite shifting market conditions.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering Florida and Georgia. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Seller in this transaction and is proud to have successfully navigated the challenges of today’s market to deliver a smooth and successful closing.
“We are proud to have helped bring this transaction to a successful close,” said the team at Coastal Storage Group. “Oak Grove Stor All is a well-maintained facility with a strong mix of amenities and security features that made it an attractive opportunity for investors. This transaction is another example that quality self-storage assets continue to perform well despite shifting market conditions.”
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering Florida and Georgia. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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