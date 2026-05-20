Recent Release, "Poisonous Band-Aid," by Eamon Janfada, Exposes the Dangerous Reality of Benzodiazepine Prescriptions and Their Devastating Consequences
San Angelo, TX, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eamon Janfada has completed a new book, "Poisonous Band-Aid": Dangers of Benzodiazepines, which reveals how these medications—prescribed for decades as quick fixes for anxiety and stress—have become pharmaceutical traps that destroy lives. What was meant to be a temporary solution often becomes a years-long battle with dependency, withdrawal, and profound loss. Through candid examination of benzodiazepine use in America's healthcare system, Janfada exposes how readily these drugs are prescribed without adequate warnings about the severe consequences of long-term use, leaving countless patients trapped in cycles of addiction and suffering.
As an Iranian American who immigrated to the United States at age six, Janfada draws strength from the resilience modeled by his athletic heroes—tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, as well as NBA icon Manu Ginobili. Their dedication, intelligence, and grace during his own most difficult struggles with benzodiazepine dependency inspired him to channel personal suffering into purpose. His battle with these medications, which began after nine months of constant use, devastated multiple aspects of his life and taught him lessons about perseverance that now fuel his mission to give voice to others facing similar battles.
"Poisonous Band-Aid" confronts the human cost of benzodiazepine dependency—lost time, fractured relationships, financial ruin, and shattered identity. Readers will discover raw testimonials about withdrawal, the inadequacies of America's prescribing practices, and the path toward healing. This unflinching account ultimately delivers a message of hope: that recovery is possible, that voices matter, and that holding on through darkness leads to brighter tomorrows.
Said author Eamon Janfada, "I wanted to transform my years of suffering into a lifeline for others battling benzodiazepine dependency. This book is my voice, and through it, I hope to inspire countless others never to surrender their own."
Published by Page Publishing, Eamon Janfada's enlightening work equips readers with critical knowledge about benzodiazepine dangers while offering validation and hope to those suffering from dependency. This essential book challenges the healthcare industry and empowers patients to reclaim their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Poisonous Band-Aid" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an Iranian American who immigrated to the United States at age six, Janfada draws strength from the resilience modeled by his athletic heroes—tennis legends Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, as well as NBA icon Manu Ginobili. Their dedication, intelligence, and grace during his own most difficult struggles with benzodiazepine dependency inspired him to channel personal suffering into purpose. His battle with these medications, which began after nine months of constant use, devastated multiple aspects of his life and taught him lessons about perseverance that now fuel his mission to give voice to others facing similar battles.
"Poisonous Band-Aid" confronts the human cost of benzodiazepine dependency—lost time, fractured relationships, financial ruin, and shattered identity. Readers will discover raw testimonials about withdrawal, the inadequacies of America's prescribing practices, and the path toward healing. This unflinching account ultimately delivers a message of hope: that recovery is possible, that voices matter, and that holding on through darkness leads to brighter tomorrows.
Said author Eamon Janfada, "I wanted to transform my years of suffering into a lifeline for others battling benzodiazepine dependency. This book is my voice, and through it, I hope to inspire countless others never to surrender their own."
Published by Page Publishing, Eamon Janfada's enlightening work equips readers with critical knowledge about benzodiazepine dangers while offering validation and hope to those suffering from dependency. This essential book challenges the healthcare industry and empowers patients to reclaim their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this impactful work can purchase "Poisonous Band-Aid" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories