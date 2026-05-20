Recent Release, "23 Nights," from Page Publishing Author Steven Davis, is a Captivating True Story of Divine Protection and the Power of Faith
Black Mountain, NC, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven Davis has completed a new book, "23 Nights" that recounts his experiences working as an unarmed security officer. Despite the risks inherent in the job, he was miraculously shielded from harm, a testament to the profound presence of God and the Holy Spirit in his life. The book offers an uplifting portrayal of how, even in the face of uncertainty, the divine guides and supports us.
As an author, Steven Davis has led an eclectic professional journey, with diverse roles ranging from chemistry to Bible study. His chance encounters and deep personal reflections woven throughout the narrative lend the work a heartfelt, reflective tone. Readers will be inspired by his candid insights and the extraordinary events that unfolded during that transformative summer.
"23 Nights" by Steven Davis is a spiritually enriching exploration of faith, divine intervention, and the profound ways in which God's love can manifest in our lives, even during the most unexpected circumstances.
"These real-life events were so positive and funny, my friends at the local coffee shop kept telling me, 'You have to write a book!'" said author Steven Davis.
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Davis's illuminating work provides readers with an insightful and uplifting exploration of the power of faith. This poignant true story will leave a lasting impression on all who discover it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "23 Nights" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an author, Steven Davis has led an eclectic professional journey, with diverse roles ranging from chemistry to Bible study. His chance encounters and deep personal reflections woven throughout the narrative lend the work a heartfelt, reflective tone. Readers will be inspired by his candid insights and the extraordinary events that unfolded during that transformative summer.
"23 Nights" by Steven Davis is a spiritually enriching exploration of faith, divine intervention, and the profound ways in which God's love can manifest in our lives, even during the most unexpected circumstances.
"These real-life events were so positive and funny, my friends at the local coffee shop kept telling me, 'You have to write a book!'" said author Steven Davis.
Published by Page Publishing, Steven Davis's illuminating work provides readers with an insightful and uplifting exploration of the power of faith. This poignant true story will leave a lasting impression on all who discover it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "23 Nights" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories