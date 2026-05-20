Author Emmanuela E. U. Obi’s New Book, “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth,” is a Powerful Resource for Success
Recent release “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth” from Page Publishing author Emmanuela E. U. Obi unveils 25 practical and empowering principles that expose how small, unnoticed habits can make—or break—one’s personal and professional life.
Sayettville, GA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Emmanuela E. U. Obi, a graduate of law from University of Calabar, Nigeria, has completed her new book, “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth”: an enlightening work that reveals how the smallest habits, unnoticed decisions, and repeated patterns shape the foundation of one’s life and career.
Author Emmanuela E. U. Obi was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007. She has a postgraduate certificate in maritime from 2012. She also has many awards of excellence, like Best Corper, Ministry of Justice 2008, and was recommended for state recognition. She was also the best graduating female at the Maritime Academy. She is the CEO of Living Without Borders International, where she trains and mentors entrepreneurs, and she is the founder of Eagle Pacesetters Initiatives, where she carries out humanitarian services.
She is a digital entrepreneur who has mentored and coached many online entrepreneurs and a big player in the network marketing industry who has led many team members to success who were awarded cars, money, and international trips to her team members. She is happily married and a proud mother of five lovely angels. She is obsessed with success and desires to see everyone succeed in life. She loves life and loves humanity. She believes that we are created for two purposes: service to God and service to humanity; this she reflects through her teaching and training.
Obi writes, “A termite is called ‘aku’ in the Eastern part of Nigeria in Africa and is popular among the Igbo tribe and is eaten as a snack. It is usually out during the rainy seasons, and its time of appearance is often at night, when the sun is down, just after a heavy downpour. It is gathered and fried like ‘garri’ (cassava flakes), then it is ready for consumption. It is a very delicious and nutritious meal.”
She continues, “A cup of it in the market usually goes for about 150 to 200 naira in Nigerian currency ($0.40). Indeed, it is tedious work to gather the termites as it takes lots of energy and diligence to get them in large quantities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emmanuela E. U. Obi’s life-changing work is a wake-up call to rebuild, refocus, and rise with purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this groundbreaking work can purchase “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Emmanuela E. U. Obi was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007. She has a postgraduate certificate in maritime from 2012. She also has many awards of excellence, like Best Corper, Ministry of Justice 2008, and was recommended for state recognition. She was also the best graduating female at the Maritime Academy. She is the CEO of Living Without Borders International, where she trains and mentors entrepreneurs, and she is the founder of Eagle Pacesetters Initiatives, where she carries out humanitarian services.
She is a digital entrepreneur who has mentored and coached many online entrepreneurs and a big player in the network marketing industry who has led many team members to success who were awarded cars, money, and international trips to her team members. She is happily married and a proud mother of five lovely angels. She is obsessed with success and desires to see everyone succeed in life. She loves life and loves humanity. She believes that we are created for two purposes: service to God and service to humanity; this she reflects through her teaching and training.
Obi writes, “A termite is called ‘aku’ in the Eastern part of Nigeria in Africa and is popular among the Igbo tribe and is eaten as a snack. It is usually out during the rainy seasons, and its time of appearance is often at night, when the sun is down, just after a heavy downpour. It is gathered and fried like ‘garri’ (cassava flakes), then it is ready for consumption. It is a very delicious and nutritious meal.”
She continues, “A cup of it in the market usually goes for about 150 to 200 naira in Nigerian currency ($0.40). Indeed, it is tedious work to gather the termites as it takes lots of energy and diligence to get them in large quantities.”
Published by Page Publishing, Emmanuela E. U. Obi’s life-changing work is a wake-up call to rebuild, refocus, and rise with purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this groundbreaking work can purchase “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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