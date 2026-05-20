Author Emmanuela E. U. Obi’s New Book, “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth,” is a Powerful Resource for Success

Recent release “The Termites Effects: Unlocking 25 Success Principles for Personal and Professional Growth” from Page Publishing author Emmanuela E. U. Obi unveils 25 practical and empowering principles that expose how small, unnoticed habits can make—or break—one’s personal and professional life.