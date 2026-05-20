Recent Release, "The Werewolf Chronicles," from Page Publishing Author J.L.C., Follows a Young Man Whose Quiet Colorado Life Spirals Into Darkness After a Werewolf Attack
Littleton, CO, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.L.C. has completed a new book, "The Werewolf Chronicles: The Bite," which opens in the unassuming town of Littleton, Colorado, where an ordinary existence is shattered by a vicious supernatural encounter. When the protagonist is bitten by a werewolf, he finds himself thrust into a realm he never knew existed, forced to confront both the physical and psychological consequences of his transformation. Desperate for understanding and answers, he makes the bold decision to journey across the Atlantic to England, where he hopes to uncover the truth about his condition and perhaps find others who share his burden.
As a Colorado native with a deep passion for the Rocky Mountains and the supernatural realm, J.L.C. drew inspiration from vivid, recurring dreams that visited him three nights in succession. So captivated was he by the vision that unfolded during the final night that he committed the narrative to paper, allowing the story to flourish and evolve into the gripping tale readers now hold in their hands.
In England, the protagonist's quest leads him to a sinister discovery—a corrupted werewolf pack enslaved and manipulated by vampires for a sinister purpose: to hunt down an exceptionally rare and formidable wolf. What unfolds is a harrowing battle of wills and supernatural power, culminating in triumph against impossible odds. Through this intense conflict, the young man claims his destiny, ascending to his rightful position as the alpha male and supreme leader of the pack, forever altered by the experience yet transformed into something greater.
"The vivid dreams that inspired this story felt so real, so urgent, that I had to bring them to life on the page," said author J.L.C. "I wanted to create a narrative that captures the struggle of discovering who you truly are when everything changes in an instant."
Published by Page Publishing, J.L.C.'s enthralling work offers readers an immersive journey into a hidden supernatural world where destiny and power collide. This gripping tale will captivate fans of paranormal fiction and leave them questioning the line between human and beast.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Werewolf Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a Colorado native with a deep passion for the Rocky Mountains and the supernatural realm, J.L.C. drew inspiration from vivid, recurring dreams that visited him three nights in succession. So captivated was he by the vision that unfolded during the final night that he committed the narrative to paper, allowing the story to flourish and evolve into the gripping tale readers now hold in their hands.
In England, the protagonist's quest leads him to a sinister discovery—a corrupted werewolf pack enslaved and manipulated by vampires for a sinister purpose: to hunt down an exceptionally rare and formidable wolf. What unfolds is a harrowing battle of wills and supernatural power, culminating in triumph against impossible odds. Through this intense conflict, the young man claims his destiny, ascending to his rightful position as the alpha male and supreme leader of the pack, forever altered by the experience yet transformed into something greater.
"The vivid dreams that inspired this story felt so real, so urgent, that I had to bring them to life on the page," said author J.L.C. "I wanted to create a narrative that captures the struggle of discovering who you truly are when everything changes in an instant."
Published by Page Publishing, J.L.C.'s enthralling work offers readers an immersive journey into a hidden supernatural world where destiny and power collide. This gripping tale will captivate fans of paranormal fiction and leave them questioning the line between human and beast.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Werewolf Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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