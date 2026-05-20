Authors Kevin and Dottie Aldrich’s New Book, "Lunar-Tickz," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Group of Humans Who Discover a Lunar Alien Species with Incredible Powers
Recent release “Lunar-Tickz” from Page Publishing authors Kevin and Dottie Aldrich is an upbeat sci-fi tale that follows Nick and his fellow humans as they stumble upon an alien race living on the moon who possess the ability to solve Earth’s energy crisis, and open wormholes to new worlds. But soon Nick must find a way to protect the aliens from a dangerous enemy attempting to exploit the powers of the Lunar-Tickz for their own purposes.
Rockwall, TX, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kevin and Dottie Aldrich, who have worked in the Defense and Aerospace Industries, dedicating many years to this vital sector, have completed their new book, “Lunar-Tickz”: a compelling story that centers around a group of humans living on the moon who find an alien species with incredible technology and abilities that could save mankind forever.
“Nick thought moving to Lunar Station on the Moon would be a dull, lifeless existence. He couldn’t have been more wrong,” share Kevin and Dottie. “When a lunar rover vanishes, Nick and his new friends—Thao, Ian, and Holly—set out to uncover the mystery. What they find changes everything.
“In the caves of the Moon, they stumble upon the Lunar-Tickz—an utterly adorable alien species with pointy ears, fluorescent hair, and a flair for steampunk goggles, attire, and mind-blowing abilities. These creatures hold the key to solving Earth’s energy crisis and can create wormholes to uncharted worlds. Adventure is calling, and Nick is about to answer.
“But with discovery comes danger. Forces beyond their control want the Lunar-Tickz and wormhole technology for themselves. Will Nick and his crew harness the power of their newfound allies, or find themselves at the mercy of these dark forces?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin and Dottie Aldrich’s enthralling tale will take readers on an exciting adventure as they follow Nick and his newfound friends experience first contact and face the challenge of protecting the Lunar-Tickz from being exploited by those who wish them harm. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Lunar-Tickz” is sure to delight fans of the science-fiction genre, promising to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, and wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Lunar-Tickz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
“Nick thought moving to Lunar Station on the Moon would be a dull, lifeless existence. He couldn’t have been more wrong,” share Kevin and Dottie. “When a lunar rover vanishes, Nick and his new friends—Thao, Ian, and Holly—set out to uncover the mystery. What they find changes everything.
“In the caves of the Moon, they stumble upon the Lunar-Tickz—an utterly adorable alien species with pointy ears, fluorescent hair, and a flair for steampunk goggles, attire, and mind-blowing abilities. These creatures hold the key to solving Earth’s energy crisis and can create wormholes to uncharted worlds. Adventure is calling, and Nick is about to answer.
“But with discovery comes danger. Forces beyond their control want the Lunar-Tickz and wormhole technology for themselves. Will Nick and his crew harness the power of their newfound allies, or find themselves at the mercy of these dark forces?”
Published by Page Publishing, Kevin and Dottie Aldrich’s enthralling tale will take readers on an exciting adventure as they follow Nick and his newfound friends experience first contact and face the challenge of protecting the Lunar-Tickz from being exploited by those who wish them harm. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Lunar-Tickz” is sure to delight fans of the science-fiction genre, promising to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end, and wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Lunar-Tickz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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