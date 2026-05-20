Authors Kevin and Dottie Aldrich’s New Book, "Lunar-Tickz," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Group of Humans Who Discover a Lunar Alien Species with Incredible Powers

Recent release “Lunar-Tickz” from Page Publishing authors Kevin and Dottie Aldrich is an upbeat sci-fi tale that follows Nick and his fellow humans as they stumble upon an alien race living on the moon who possess the ability to solve Earth’s energy crisis, and open wormholes to new worlds. But soon Nick must find a way to protect the aliens from a dangerous enemy attempting to exploit the powers of the Lunar-Tickz for their own purposes.