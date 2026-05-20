Recent Release, "The 9th Cloud," from Page Publishing Author Kristy L. Caputo, Follows a Young Woman's Extraordinary Journey from Despair to Unexpected Transformation
Belvidere, IL, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristy L. Caputo has completed a new book, "The 9th Cloud: A Walk in Her Shoes," a narrative that walks readers through the turbulent life of Juliana, a woman who has endured profound loss and isolation while navigating the complexities of adolescence and friendship. Struggling to overcome pain without support, Juliana finds herself questioning her worth until unforeseen circumstances alter her entire existence. Alongside her story runs the parallel journey of Vince, who faces his own critical crossroads as he grapples with whether to reveal a life-altering truth and embrace a responsibility he never anticipated.
Caputo draws deeply from her own experiences to craft this tale. Having served as a police officer at eighteen and later pursued medical school, she understands firsthand the weight of adversity. A serious spinal injury resulting in multiple surgeries left her disabled, yet rather than surrender to her circumstances, she discovered her voice and purpose. Her journey from being silenced by bullies to becoming an advocate for resilience infuses every page with authenticity and conviction. This personal transformation became the catalyst for her writing, allowing her to channel her experiences into a work that honors those who have suffered while celebrating human strength.
"The 9th Cloud" explores themes of resilience, truth, and the power of finding one's voice amid overwhelming challenges. Readers will discover how Juliana and Vince navigate their separate crises, the consequences of hidden truths, and ultimately, what it means to reclaim agency over one's life. The novel serves as a testament to those who refuse to be defined by their struggles, while honoring and celebrating the triumph of those battling illness.
Said author Kristy L. Caputo, "I wanted to show that no matter how dark life becomes, transformation is possible when we choose to fight back and embrace who we truly are."
Published by Page Publishing, Kristy L. Caputo's triumphant work provides readers with a tale of perseverance and redemption that resonates long after the final page. This story reminds us that our greatest challenges can become our greatest strengths.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "The 9th Cloud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Caputo draws deeply from her own experiences to craft this tale. Having served as a police officer at eighteen and later pursued medical school, she understands firsthand the weight of adversity. A serious spinal injury resulting in multiple surgeries left her disabled, yet rather than surrender to her circumstances, she discovered her voice and purpose. Her journey from being silenced by bullies to becoming an advocate for resilience infuses every page with authenticity and conviction. This personal transformation became the catalyst for her writing, allowing her to channel her experiences into a work that honors those who have suffered while celebrating human strength.
"The 9th Cloud" explores themes of resilience, truth, and the power of finding one's voice amid overwhelming challenges. Readers will discover how Juliana and Vince navigate their separate crises, the consequences of hidden truths, and ultimately, what it means to reclaim agency over one's life. The novel serves as a testament to those who refuse to be defined by their struggles, while honoring and celebrating the triumph of those battling illness.
Said author Kristy L. Caputo, "I wanted to show that no matter how dark life becomes, transformation is possible when we choose to fight back and embrace who we truly are."
Published by Page Publishing, Kristy L. Caputo's triumphant work provides readers with a tale of perseverance and redemption that resonates long after the final page. This story reminds us that our greatest challenges can become our greatest strengths.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase "The 9th Cloud" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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