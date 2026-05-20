Author Jordan Batt’s New Book, "The Forgotten Caves," Follows a Wolf Doctor Who Sets Out to Save Her Friend’s Son Alongside a Man with Whom She Shares a Rocky Past

Recent release “The Forgotten Caves” from Page Publishing author Jordan Batt is a gripping novel that centers around Bonnie, a wolf doctor who moves away from her pack alongside Isabel for a fresh start. But when Isabel’s son is in danger, Bonnie must set out to find his biological father alongside Robby, a man from her past that has haunted her ever since.