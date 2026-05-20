Author Jordan Batt’s New Book, "The Forgotten Caves," Follows a Wolf Doctor Who Sets Out to Save Her Friend’s Son Alongside a Man with Whom She Shares a Rocky Past
Recent release “The Forgotten Caves” from Page Publishing author Jordan Batt is a gripping novel that centers around Bonnie, a wolf doctor who moves away from her pack alongside Isabel for a fresh start. But when Isabel’s son is in danger, Bonnie must set out to find his biological father alongside Robby, a man from her past that has haunted her ever since.
Sheboygan, WI, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Batt, who enjoys spending time with her animals, as well as crocheting, card games, and finding solace in nature, has completed her new book, “The Forgotten Caves”: a compelling story that follows a wolf doctor who must embark on a perilous quest to save her friend’s son alongside a less than desirable companion from her past.
“As a wolf doctor passionate about herbal medicine, Bonnie struggles with her place in a pack that dismisses her unconventional practices,” writes Batt. “Haunted by memories of a traumatic witch attack, she hopes to escape the judgment of her pack and find a fresh start alongside Isabel. Moving to the mountains, Bonnie finally finds the acceptance she longed for, only to still be haunted by memories every time she sees Robby.
“However, their peace is disrupted when they learn that Isabel’s adoptive son, Tommy—a hybrid of wolf and lion—may soon shift. This revelation prompts Bonnie to embark on a quest to find Tommy’s biological father with none other than the man that’s been haunting her dreams at night.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Batt’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Bonnie and Robby as they make their way to Tennessee to complete their mission. But as they travel together, will they finally be able to move past a night from so long ago, or will all the bumps in the road simply make it that much rockier to overcome?
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Forgotten Caves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“As a wolf doctor passionate about herbal medicine, Bonnie struggles with her place in a pack that dismisses her unconventional practices,” writes Batt. “Haunted by memories of a traumatic witch attack, she hopes to escape the judgment of her pack and find a fresh start alongside Isabel. Moving to the mountains, Bonnie finally finds the acceptance she longed for, only to still be haunted by memories every time she sees Robby.
“However, their peace is disrupted when they learn that Isabel’s adoptive son, Tommy—a hybrid of wolf and lion—may soon shift. This revelation prompts Bonnie to embark on a quest to find Tommy’s biological father with none other than the man that’s been haunting her dreams at night.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jordan Batt’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Bonnie and Robby as they make their way to Tennessee to complete their mission. But as they travel together, will they finally be able to move past a night from so long ago, or will all the bumps in the road simply make it that much rockier to overcome?
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “The Forgotten Caves” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories