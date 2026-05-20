Recent Release, "Quantum States: Manifestations," from Page Publishing Author Ray Lee, Explores the Enigmatic Realms Between Science and the Supernatural
Moore, SC, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ray Lee has completed a new book, "Quantum States: Manifestations" that delves into the unsettling experiences of the three Smith siblings in their new home. Strange occurrences abound, leading the family to question the boundaries of their reality. Lee skillfully weaves elements of the paranormal with intriguing scientific explanations, leaving readers to ponder the elusive nature of truth.
Author Ray Lee is a retired, Harvard-educated business executive whose lifelong fascination with the intersections of science and spirituality has inspired this thought-provoking work. Drawing on his expertise and personal experiences, Lee invites readers on a journey to uncover the ghostly truth that may be "stranger than fiction."
"Quantum States: Manifestations" by Ray Lee is a mesmerizing narrative that challenges readers to confront the mysteries of the quantum world and the unseen forces that may lurk just beyond the veil of our understanding.
Author Ray Lee shares, "In this book, I delve into the liminal spaces between the known and the unknown, blurring the lines between science and the supernatural. My hope is that readers will be both enthralled and enlightened by this exploration of the quantum nature of reality."
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Lee's insightful work offers readers a captivating glimpse into the enigmatic realms of science and the paranormal. This profound narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who venture to uncover the manifold quantum states of existence.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Quantum States: Manifestations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ray Lee is a retired, Harvard-educated business executive whose lifelong fascination with the intersections of science and spirituality has inspired this thought-provoking work. Drawing on his expertise and personal experiences, Lee invites readers on a journey to uncover the ghostly truth that may be "stranger than fiction."
"Quantum States: Manifestations" by Ray Lee is a mesmerizing narrative that challenges readers to confront the mysteries of the quantum world and the unseen forces that may lurk just beyond the veil of our understanding.
Author Ray Lee shares, "In this book, I delve into the liminal spaces between the known and the unknown, blurring the lines between science and the supernatural. My hope is that readers will be both enthralled and enlightened by this exploration of the quantum nature of reality."
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Lee's insightful work offers readers a captivating glimpse into the enigmatic realms of science and the paranormal. This profound narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact on all who venture to uncover the manifold quantum states of existence.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Quantum States: Manifestations" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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