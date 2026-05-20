Recent Release, "Claimed," from Page Publishing Author Parker Stone, Delivers Forbidden Passion and Survival in Organized Crime's Ruthless Underworld
Annapolis, MD, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Claimed” follows Valentina, whose existence has been meticulously orchestrated by her family—every decision made for her, every relationship dictated, every moment controlled by brutal tradition. Leading to an arranged marriage to a man whose very presence fills her with dread. Her world is one of suffocating constraints, where obedience is demanded and individuality is crushed beneath the weight of legacy and expectation. Then comes an unexpected encounter that shatters everything she thought she understood about herself. Luca Rossini, heir to a rival crime dynasty, becomes the catalyst for an awakening she never anticipated, igniting a fierce attraction that defies every boundary her upbringing has established.
Parker Stone has built a literary career exploring the intricate terrain where love collides with darkness, where desire blooms in shadows most would fear to traverse. Her background in examining the complexities of passion and obsession shines through in her exploration of characters caught between impossible worlds. Stone brings authenticity to the inner conflicts of those navigating dangerous terrain, crafting narratives that resonate with emotional truth even as they venture into morally ambiguous territory.
In "Claimed," Stone weaves a tale of a woman caught between two devastating choices. Luca represents everything Valentina has been taught to despise—commanding, ruthless, and operating within a world built on blood and loyalty. Yet he alone possesses the power to extract her from the nightmare her life has become, drawing her into his sphere of influence and marking her as his own. As Valentina finds herself pulled deeper into his world, she must confront a harrowing question: Can she trust this dangerous man to shield not just her body but her heart? Or will she become merely another piece in a lethal game far more perilous than her mind can fathom?
"I wanted to explore what happens when two people from opposing worlds collide, especially when one represents both salvation and danger," said author Parker Stone. "Valentina's journey is about reclaiming agency in a life designed to strip it away, even if the path to freedom requires embracing the unfamiliar."
Published by Page Publishing, Parker Stone's gripping work delves into the complexities of love, power, and survival within the criminal underworld. Readers will discover a sophisticated exploration of passion that transcends moral boundaries and societal expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Claimed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Parker Stone has built a literary career exploring the intricate terrain where love collides with darkness, where desire blooms in shadows most would fear to traverse. Her background in examining the complexities of passion and obsession shines through in her exploration of characters caught between impossible worlds. Stone brings authenticity to the inner conflicts of those navigating dangerous terrain, crafting narratives that resonate with emotional truth even as they venture into morally ambiguous territory.
In "Claimed," Stone weaves a tale of a woman caught between two devastating choices. Luca represents everything Valentina has been taught to despise—commanding, ruthless, and operating within a world built on blood and loyalty. Yet he alone possesses the power to extract her from the nightmare her life has become, drawing her into his sphere of influence and marking her as his own. As Valentina finds herself pulled deeper into his world, she must confront a harrowing question: Can she trust this dangerous man to shield not just her body but her heart? Or will she become merely another piece in a lethal game far more perilous than her mind can fathom?
"I wanted to explore what happens when two people from opposing worlds collide, especially when one represents both salvation and danger," said author Parker Stone. "Valentina's journey is about reclaiming agency in a life designed to strip it away, even if the path to freedom requires embracing the unfamiliar."
Published by Page Publishing, Parker Stone's gripping work delves into the complexities of love, power, and survival within the criminal underworld. Readers will discover a sophisticated exploration of passion that transcends moral boundaries and societal expectations.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Claimed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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