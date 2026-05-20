Recent Release, "Rapstar," from Page Publishing Author Gerald Francis, is a Gripping Tale of a Rising Rap Star Who Must Fight for His Freedom and His Children's Future
Hampton, VA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gerald Francis has completed a new book, "Rapstar" — a captivating story of a talented musician wrongfully accused of a heinous crime. Determined to prove his innocence, he navigates a treacherous web of corruption that once ensnared his own father.
Author Gerald Francis, a graduate of the New York State prison system, now works as a life skills counselor, guiding others toward personal growth and development. His own experiences, as well as the journey of his hip-hop recording artist son, served as the inspiration for this powerful narrative.
In "Rapstar," readers will discover a tale of high stakes, unbridled courage, and the pursuit of justice in the face of overwhelming adversity. This captivating work by Gerald Francis is sure to leave an indelible mark on all who experience it.
"As a survivor of the criminal justice system, I poured my heart and soul into crafting this story," said author Gerald Francis. "I hope 'Rapstar' will inspire readers to fight for their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face."
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Francis's riveting work offers readers an enlightening glimpse into the challenges faced by marginalized communities. This impactful narrative is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rapstar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Gerald Francis, a graduate of the New York State prison system, now works as a life skills counselor, guiding others toward personal growth and development. His own experiences, as well as the journey of his hip-hop recording artist son, served as the inspiration for this powerful narrative.
In "Rapstar," readers will discover a tale of high stakes, unbridled courage, and the pursuit of justice in the face of overwhelming adversity. This captivating work by Gerald Francis is sure to leave an indelible mark on all who experience it.
"As a survivor of the criminal justice system, I poured my heart and soul into crafting this story," said author Gerald Francis. "I hope 'Rapstar' will inspire readers to fight for their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face."
Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Francis's riveting work offers readers an enlightening glimpse into the challenges faced by marginalized communities. This impactful narrative is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Rapstar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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