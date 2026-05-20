Recent Release, "The DoOr," from Page Publishing Author Jim Graham, Explores Second Chances and Whether Love Can Truly Alter Destiny
Desmoin, IA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Graham has completed a new book, titled, "The DoOr," a riveting tale centered on Kyle Kelly, a former Marine struggling to rebuild his life after returning to his quiet hometown in northern Michigan. Plagued by memories of Afghanistan and searching for purpose beyond the battlefield, Kyle encounters Carlie, whose enigmatic presence and carefully guarded nature captivate him. When she vanishes without explanation, leaving him fractured and yearning for redemption, fate intervenes through an extraordinary artifact—a family heirloom whispered about in legend that grants its possessor a single journey backward through time.
The author draws upon profound themes of resilience and redemption, weaving together the emotional complexity of two damaged souls seeking solace in one another. Graham's narrative examines the intersection of personal trauma and interpersonal connection, creating a world where the supernatural becomes a vehicle for exploring deeply human struggles. His background and personal insights infuse the story with authenticity, allowing readers to feel the weight of Kyle's internal conflict as he grapples with whether intervening in Carlie's past will truly set either of them free.
"The DoOr" by Jim Graham invites readers into an enthralling meditation on sacrifice and the sometimes-painful limits of love. As Kyle manipulates time itself to rewrite Carlie's story, Graham masterfully reveals that some wounds transcend temporal boundaries and that salvation cannot be imposed upon those unwilling to accept it. The novel's central question—whether we can save others from themselves—resonates long after the final page, challenging readers to contemplate the nature of destiny and the power we actually possess to change the lives of those we cherish.
"The DoOr required me to explore the intersection of hope and heartbreak," said author Jim Graham. "I wanted to create a story where the fantastical element serves as a mirror for real human longing—that desperate wish to go back and fix what we've broken, to protect those we love from their own pain."
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Graham's emotionally resonant work offers readers a poignant exploration of trauma, redemption, and the transformative potential of genuine connection. This unforgettable novel reminds us that sometimes the greatest gift we can give another person is acceptance of their journey, not our attempt to rewrite it.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The DoOr" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws upon profound themes of resilience and redemption, weaving together the emotional complexity of two damaged souls seeking solace in one another. Graham's narrative examines the intersection of personal trauma and interpersonal connection, creating a world where the supernatural becomes a vehicle for exploring deeply human struggles. His background and personal insights infuse the story with authenticity, allowing readers to feel the weight of Kyle's internal conflict as he grapples with whether intervening in Carlie's past will truly set either of them free.
"The DoOr" by Jim Graham invites readers into an enthralling meditation on sacrifice and the sometimes-painful limits of love. As Kyle manipulates time itself to rewrite Carlie's story, Graham masterfully reveals that some wounds transcend temporal boundaries and that salvation cannot be imposed upon those unwilling to accept it. The novel's central question—whether we can save others from themselves—resonates long after the final page, challenging readers to contemplate the nature of destiny and the power we actually possess to change the lives of those we cherish.
"The DoOr required me to explore the intersection of hope and heartbreak," said author Jim Graham. "I wanted to create a story where the fantastical element serves as a mirror for real human longing—that desperate wish to go back and fix what we've broken, to protect those we love from their own pain."
Published by Page Publishing, Jim Graham's emotionally resonant work offers readers a poignant exploration of trauma, redemption, and the transformative potential of genuine connection. This unforgettable novel reminds us that sometimes the greatest gift we can give another person is acceptance of their journey, not our attempt to rewrite it.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "The DoOr" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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