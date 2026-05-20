Recent Release, "Special T Ranch," from Page Publishing Author D.J. Drew, Tells of a Young Bull Rebuilding His Life After a Devastating Rodeo Tryout Failure
Wappapello, MO, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- D.J. Drew has completed a new book, "Special T Ranch," which follows Pepper Jack Cole, a spirited young bull preparing for his big moment on the rodeo circuit. Excitement mingles with anxiety as PJ approaches his tryout, carrying the weight of his father's legendary reputation as a celebrated rodeo bull. When catastrophe strikes and his dreams shatter, PJ faces an unimaginable consequence: exile to the back pasture, a place reserved for cattle destined for slaughter. In this darkest moment, the young bull must confront not only his own shattered expectations but also the disappointment of those who believed in him most.
The author's deep connection to farm life and the animals that inhabit it breathes authenticity into every page. Growing up as an only child on a working Missouri farm, surrounded by countless animal companions, D.J. Drew developed a profound understanding of rural existence and the bonds formed between humans and creatures. This intimate familiarity with farmland and livestock informs her narrative with genuine warmth and credibility, transforming what could be a simple tale into something far more resonant.
"Special T Ranch" explores profound themes of resilience, redemption, and self-discovery as PJ navigates his isolated existence in the back pasture. Stripped of his identity as a promising rodeo prospect, he encounters unexpected allies whose friendship gradually restores his courage and confidence. Through these new connections and personal challenges, readers will discover whether a failed dream can lead to a greater destiny or if some fates cannot be altered. The stakes are achingly high—PJ's very survival hangs in the balance as he seeks to reclaim his worth beyond the accolades and expectations of others.
"This story emerged from my lifelong love for animals and my belief that every creature deserves a chance at redemption," said author D.J. Drew. "PJ's journey reflects the resilience I've witnessed in the creatures I've shared my life with, and I hope readers will find hope in his transformation."
Published by Page Publishing, D.J. Drew's touching work offers young readers a meaningful exploration of perseverance and self-worth. Through PJ's extraordinary journey, audiences will discover that failure need not define us and that unexpected friendships can illuminate even the darkest paths.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Special T Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's deep connection to farm life and the animals that inhabit it breathes authenticity into every page. Growing up as an only child on a working Missouri farm, surrounded by countless animal companions, D.J. Drew developed a profound understanding of rural existence and the bonds formed between humans and creatures. This intimate familiarity with farmland and livestock informs her narrative with genuine warmth and credibility, transforming what could be a simple tale into something far more resonant.
"Special T Ranch" explores profound themes of resilience, redemption, and self-discovery as PJ navigates his isolated existence in the back pasture. Stripped of his identity as a promising rodeo prospect, he encounters unexpected allies whose friendship gradually restores his courage and confidence. Through these new connections and personal challenges, readers will discover whether a failed dream can lead to a greater destiny or if some fates cannot be altered. The stakes are achingly high—PJ's very survival hangs in the balance as he seeks to reclaim his worth beyond the accolades and expectations of others.
"This story emerged from my lifelong love for animals and my belief that every creature deserves a chance at redemption," said author D.J. Drew. "PJ's journey reflects the resilience I've witnessed in the creatures I've shared my life with, and I hope readers will find hope in his transformation."
Published by Page Publishing, D.J. Drew's touching work offers young readers a meaningful exploration of perseverance and self-worth. Through PJ's extraordinary journey, audiences will discover that failure need not define us and that unexpected friendships can illuminate even the darkest paths.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Special T Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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