Recent Release, "My Secret to Stamina," from Page Publishing Author Cindy Novotny, Explores the Attitude Shifts Required to Maintain Unwavering Drive and Purpose
Coto De Caza, CA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cindy Novotny has completed a new book, "My Secret to Stamina: Attitude Is the Only Thing You Can Control," a no-fluff, high-energy guide that cuts through conventional motivational platitudes to reveal what truly sustains drive, inspiration, and positivity across any life circumstance. Drawing on decades of global travel, leadership expertise, customer service mastery, and sales training, Novotny distills the mindset, habits, and humor that have fueled her relentless spirit into actionable wisdom for readers ready to transform their own resilience.
As Managing Partner of Master Connection Associates, Cindy has spent her career traveling worldwide, igniting passion in leaders and teams while building a life anchored in family values and personal conviction. Her decades of experience spanning corporate environments, international stages, and countless late-night flights have taught her that true stamina emerges not from endless hustle, but from staying grounded, grateful, and audacious enough to persevere through any obstacle.
"My Secret to Stamina" addresses the universal struggle to maintain momentum when life tests your resolve. Through candid storytelling and practical strategies, readers discover how to keep their spark alive during setbacks, cultivate a purpose-driven existence, and build the kind of tenacity that transforms daily challenges into fuel for meaningful achievement. This isn't merely another self-help volume—it's a playbook for living with full-throttle passion and stamina that refuses to quit.
"I wrote this book because I believe everyone deserves to understand that their attitude is their most powerful tool," said author Cindy Novotny. "Whether you're facing burnout, doubt, or simply the fatigue of modern life, these lessons remind us that with the right perspective and commitment, we can create a life that thrives on purpose and unstoppable energy."
Published by Page Publishing, Cindy Novotny's energizing work provides readers with tangible tools for sustaining motivation and building resilience in every season of life. Her authentic voice and battle-tested strategies empower audiences to reclaim their stamina and live with intention.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "My Secret to Stamina" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As Managing Partner of Master Connection Associates, Cindy has spent her career traveling worldwide, igniting passion in leaders and teams while building a life anchored in family values and personal conviction. Her decades of experience spanning corporate environments, international stages, and countless late-night flights have taught her that true stamina emerges not from endless hustle, but from staying grounded, grateful, and audacious enough to persevere through any obstacle.
"My Secret to Stamina" addresses the universal struggle to maintain momentum when life tests your resolve. Through candid storytelling and practical strategies, readers discover how to keep their spark alive during setbacks, cultivate a purpose-driven existence, and build the kind of tenacity that transforms daily challenges into fuel for meaningful achievement. This isn't merely another self-help volume—it's a playbook for living with full-throttle passion and stamina that refuses to quit.
"I wrote this book because I believe everyone deserves to understand that their attitude is their most powerful tool," said author Cindy Novotny. "Whether you're facing burnout, doubt, or simply the fatigue of modern life, these lessons remind us that with the right perspective and commitment, we can create a life that thrives on purpose and unstoppable energy."
Published by Page Publishing, Cindy Novotny's energizing work provides readers with tangible tools for sustaining motivation and building resilience in every season of life. Her authentic voice and battle-tested strategies empower audiences to reclaim their stamina and live with intention.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "My Secret to Stamina" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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