Recent Release, "The Traveling Daisey," from Page Publishing Author Jean Washington, Presents an Uplifting Tale of Spiritual Discovery Through a Resilient Bloom
Wilmington, DE, May 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Washington has completed a new book, "The Traveling Daisey," which follows the extraordinary journey of a little flower whose quiet existence is forever transformed when she is uprooted and carried to an unfamiliar land. What begins as displacement becomes revelation as the flower discovers God's grand design for her life, one that extends far beyond her original home. In this new place, she finds her true calling—to populate a land where flowers of her kind were meant to flourish.
Throughout her career spanning more than three decades serving her community through various social agencies, Jean Washington has been a natural storyteller, weaving narratives for her children, grandchildren, and their friends. Her creative spirit shines through in cherished traditions, from crafting themed birthday celebrations to designing elaborate party programs told entirely through story. Her deep faith and commitment to family values inform every page she writes, creating work that speaks to the heart.
In "The Traveling Daisey," readers will discover themes of contentment, purpose, and divine guidance as the protagonist meets newfound companions and even receives a yearly visit from a queen. Washington explores how God's plans often require us to leave behind the familiar, trusting that deeper meaning awaits. Through this allegorical journey, she invites readers to reflect on their own transformations and the hidden blessings found in life's unexpected turns.
"Writing this story allowed me to share with my daughter Daisy how she became part of the Washington family and how love remains constant regardless of names or circumstances," said author Jean Washington.
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Washington's heartwarming work offers readers a gentle reminder of faith's sustaining power. This tender narrative will resonate with families seeking stories that celebrate resilience and divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Traveling Daisey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Throughout her career spanning more than three decades serving her community through various social agencies, Jean Washington has been a natural storyteller, weaving narratives for her children, grandchildren, and their friends. Her creative spirit shines through in cherished traditions, from crafting themed birthday celebrations to designing elaborate party programs told entirely through story. Her deep faith and commitment to family values inform every page she writes, creating work that speaks to the heart.
In "The Traveling Daisey," readers will discover themes of contentment, purpose, and divine guidance as the protagonist meets newfound companions and even receives a yearly visit from a queen. Washington explores how God's plans often require us to leave behind the familiar, trusting that deeper meaning awaits. Through this allegorical journey, she invites readers to reflect on their own transformations and the hidden blessings found in life's unexpected turns.
"Writing this story allowed me to share with my daughter Daisy how she became part of the Washington family and how love remains constant regardless of names or circumstances," said author Jean Washington.
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Washington's heartwarming work offers readers a gentle reminder of faith's sustaining power. This tender narrative will resonate with families seeking stories that celebrate resilience and divine purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "The Traveling Daisey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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