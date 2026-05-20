Recent Release "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy" by Author David James is a Captivating Tale of Intrigue, Technology, and the High-Stakes Chase to Uncover the Truth
Pataskala, OH, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debut title by David James, "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy," follows a semiconductor engineer named Rachel Montgomery is fired by her boss, Clinton Pinkston, just before she is set to unveil a revolutionary chip. Determined to thwart her, Pinkston sends assassins to silence her at the event in Columbus, Ohio. Photographer Jimmy Simpson is assigned to cover the event and protect Rachel's life from the looming danger.
Author David James has long been fascinated by the cutting-edge developments in the semiconductor industry and the powerful forces that shape the technology landscape. In "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy," he weaves these high-stakes corporate machinations into a gripping narrative of suspense and survival, as Rachel and Jimmy go on the run to confront her former boss and uncover the truth behind his nefarious plot.
Readers who immerse themselves in "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy" will discover an action-packed journey filled with nonstop twists and turns, where the stakes couldn't be higher and the future of a groundbreaking invention hangs in the balance.
Published by Page Publishing, David James's compelling work offers readers an enthralling, suspenseful experience. This thrilling novel is a must-read for fans of high-stakes corporate intrigue and pulse-pounding action.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author David James has long been fascinated by the cutting-edge developments in the semiconductor industry and the powerful forces that shape the technology landscape. In "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy," he weaves these high-stakes corporate machinations into a gripping narrative of suspense and survival, as Rachel and Jimmy go on the run to confront her former boss and uncover the truth behind his nefarious plot.
Readers who immerse themselves in "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy" will discover an action-packed journey filled with nonstop twists and turns, where the stakes couldn't be higher and the future of a groundbreaking invention hangs in the balance.
Published by Page Publishing, David James's compelling work offers readers an enthralling, suspenseful experience. This thrilling novel is a must-read for fans of high-stakes corporate intrigue and pulse-pounding action.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Photographer: The Chip Conspiracy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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