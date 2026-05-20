Recent Release, "Toby the Christmas Cat," by Lorrie Lane Reimagines, a Timeless Spiritual Narrative Through the Perspective of a Feline Character
Birmingham, AL, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lorrie Lane has completed a new book, titled, "Toby the Christmas Cat," a delightful children's story that follows an inquisitive feline as he helps a curious young boy discover the profound meaning behind the nativity. Through Toby's unique perspective, readers encounter a fresh retelling of the Bethlehem birth, bringing ancient wonder into contemporary times. The narrative weaves together the innocence of childhood curiosity with the deeper truths of faith, creating a bridge between past and present.
Lane brings to her work a strong spiritual foundation rooted in her deep belief in God. Her creative voice extends across multiple genres, including poetry, short stories, essays, and prayers, each infused with authenticity and contemplative depth. This versatility enriches her storytelling, allowing her to craft narratives that resonate on multiple levels with both young and adult readers alike.
In "Toby the Christmas Cat," Lane explores themes of wonder, faith, and discovery through the bond between a boy and his feline companion. Young readers will journey alongside Toby as he becomes an unexpected guide to spiritual truth, learning that sometimes our greatest insights come from the most unexpected sources. The book invites families to gather together and experience the magic of believing, reminding everyone that Christmas's true meaning transcends time and speaks to hearts across generations.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children see the Christmas story in a new way," said author Lorrie Lane. "Through Toby's eyes, I hope readers discover that faith and wonder can be found anywhere, even in the most ordinary moments shared with those we love."
Published by Page Publishing, Lorrie Lane's uplifting work offers families a meaningful opportunity to explore faith together during the holiday season. This book serves as a gentle reminder that spiritual truths remain eternally relevant and continue to transform hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Toby the Christmas Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Lane brings to her work a strong spiritual foundation rooted in her deep belief in God. Her creative voice extends across multiple genres, including poetry, short stories, essays, and prayers, each infused with authenticity and contemplative depth. This versatility enriches her storytelling, allowing her to craft narratives that resonate on multiple levels with both young and adult readers alike.
In "Toby the Christmas Cat," Lane explores themes of wonder, faith, and discovery through the bond between a boy and his feline companion. Young readers will journey alongside Toby as he becomes an unexpected guide to spiritual truth, learning that sometimes our greatest insights come from the most unexpected sources. The book invites families to gather together and experience the magic of believing, reminding everyone that Christmas's true meaning transcends time and speaks to hearts across generations.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children see the Christmas story in a new way," said author Lorrie Lane. "Through Toby's eyes, I hope readers discover that faith and wonder can be found anywhere, even in the most ordinary moments shared with those we love."
Published by Page Publishing, Lorrie Lane's uplifting work offers families a meaningful opportunity to explore faith together during the holiday season. This book serves as a gentle reminder that spiritual truths remain eternally relevant and continue to transform hearts.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "Toby the Christmas Cat" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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