Recent Release, "The Dreamer: Self-Exposure Through Recurring Dreams," from Page Publishing Author Marlena Sweet, Explores Self-Discovery Through Vivid, Recurring Dreams
Portland, OR, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marlena Sweet has completed a new book, "The Dreamer: Self-Exposure Through Recurring Dreams" — a compelling exploration of the author's vivid dreams and the profound insights they have provided into her emotional, mental, and spiritual growth over the years. From floating in a trundle bed as a child to piloting a rocket ship in outer space as a young adult, Sweet's dreams have evolved alongside her, revealing jigsaw pieces of her experiences, fears, and joys.
Marlena Sweet is a talented writer who has faced significant health and life challenges, including stage IV melanoma, a broken hip, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Yet, she has found solace and clarity in the act of reflecting on and recording her dreams, using them as a vehicle for self-understanding and growth. Sweet's thoughtful, intimate approach to this subject matter promises to resonate with readers on a deeply personal level.
"My dreams have been both haunting and beautiful, but I'm sure they wouldn't be nearly as meaningful to me if they visited in black and white," said author Marlena Sweet. "Each of my dreams has its own unique story that releases memories of times and circumstances specific to my journey in life — sometimes happy, sometimes sad, other times angry or fearful."
Published by Page Publishing, Marlena Sweet's reflective work offers readers an enlightening window into the author's experiences and the transformative power of dream exploration. Sweet's insightful and evocative narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Dreamer: Self-Exposure Through Recurring Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Marlena Sweet is a talented writer who has faced significant health and life challenges, including stage IV melanoma, a broken hip, anxiety, and bipolar disorder. Yet, she has found solace and clarity in the act of reflecting on and recording her dreams, using them as a vehicle for self-understanding and growth. Sweet's thoughtful, intimate approach to this subject matter promises to resonate with readers on a deeply personal level.
"My dreams have been both haunting and beautiful, but I'm sure they wouldn't be nearly as meaningful to me if they visited in black and white," said author Marlena Sweet. "Each of my dreams has its own unique story that releases memories of times and circumstances specific to my journey in life — sometimes happy, sometimes sad, other times angry or fearful."
Published by Page Publishing, Marlena Sweet's reflective work offers readers an enlightening window into the author's experiences and the transformative power of dream exploration. Sweet's insightful and evocative narrative is sure to leave a lasting impact.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "The Dreamer: Self-Exposure Through Recurring Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories