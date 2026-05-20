Author Ronald B. Hall’s New Book, "Natasha: 'The Lynx,'" is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Deadly Russian Assassin Who Seeks Revenge When Her Partner is Murdered

Recent release “Natasha: 'The Lynx'” from Page Publishing author Ronald B. Hall is a compelling novel that centers around Natasha, a skilled assassin who is hired by the Russian president as his bodyguard. When the Ukraine War begins, Natasha’s partner Anton is killed by the CIA, and soon she sets her signs on avenging his death and overthrowing President Ivanovitch herself.