Author Ronald B. Hall’s New Book, "Natasha: 'The Lynx,'" is a Gripping Thriller That Follows a Deadly Russian Assassin Who Seeks Revenge When Her Partner is Murdered
Recent release “Natasha: 'The Lynx'” from Page Publishing author Ronald B. Hall is a compelling novel that centers around Natasha, a skilled assassin who is hired by the Russian president as his bodyguard. When the Ukraine War begins, Natasha’s partner Anton is killed by the CIA, and soon she sets her signs on avenging his death and overthrowing President Ivanovitch herself.
Warner Robins, GA, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald B. Hall, a retired Georgia teacher and Air Force Nonappropriated Fund manager who obtained his master of arts in management in 1976 from Webster College, St. Louis, Missouri, has completed his new book, “Natasha: 'The Lynx'”: a thrilling story of a Russian assassin who vows revenge after her partner is murdered by the CIA.
“President Ivanovitch recruited Army Major Natasha Ivanov as his bodyguard when he became Russia’s president in 2012,” writes Hall. “She was tall, beautiful, capable, Spetsnaz trained, and proficient as a spy and skilled assassin. Later, world leaders would see her as the power behind the Russian presidency, independently wealthy and in control of other killers—including her husband, Nikolai Baskov, RIM contracted forces, a White racist organization with extensive resources, including a trained military that was recruited worldwide. She often worked off the dark web, where assassins and worldwide leaders contracted their illegal business. She found a devoted following and earned the tag ‘the Lynx,’ having been said to possess similar traits: solitary, rarely seen in the wild, protected, waiting in ambush to kill for hours, the mother leading a cooperative kill group, and a skilled hunter.
“The Ukraine War became a killing field for her as President Ivanovitch dealt with his incompetent military leaders, deserters, outspoken oligarchs, and heads of industry critical of the war. Coupled with the CIA assassination of Anton Lupu, the Wolf, her partner and the visionary behind her and Nikolai’s wealth, compounded her anger and need for revenge. Only her love for Russia outdid her love for Nikolai and Anton. As the Ukraine War progressed and the president became more paranoid of assassination by those closest to him, she saw the growing groundswell of public discontent and the ever-growing possibility of revolution. She then planned for a new leadership role with her as president. Find out if the Lynx succeeded against all odds and got her revenge for Anton’s death.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald B. Hall’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Natasha’s plot to avenge Anton and overthrow the corrupt Russian president. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Natasha: ‘The Lynx’” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Natasha: 'The Lynx'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
“President Ivanovitch recruited Army Major Natasha Ivanov as his bodyguard when he became Russia’s president in 2012,” writes Hall. “She was tall, beautiful, capable, Spetsnaz trained, and proficient as a spy and skilled assassin. Later, world leaders would see her as the power behind the Russian presidency, independently wealthy and in control of other killers—including her husband, Nikolai Baskov, RIM contracted forces, a White racist organization with extensive resources, including a trained military that was recruited worldwide. She often worked off the dark web, where assassins and worldwide leaders contracted their illegal business. She found a devoted following and earned the tag ‘the Lynx,’ having been said to possess similar traits: solitary, rarely seen in the wild, protected, waiting in ambush to kill for hours, the mother leading a cooperative kill group, and a skilled hunter.
“The Ukraine War became a killing field for her as President Ivanovitch dealt with his incompetent military leaders, deserters, outspoken oligarchs, and heads of industry critical of the war. Coupled with the CIA assassination of Anton Lupu, the Wolf, her partner and the visionary behind her and Nikolai’s wealth, compounded her anger and need for revenge. Only her love for Russia outdid her love for Nikolai and Anton. As the Ukraine War progressed and the president became more paranoid of assassination by those closest to him, she saw the growing groundswell of public discontent and the ever-growing possibility of revolution. She then planned for a new leadership role with her as president. Find out if the Lynx succeeded against all odds and got her revenge for Anton’s death.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald B. Hall’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow Natasha’s plot to avenge Anton and overthrow the corrupt Russian president. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Natasha: ‘The Lynx’” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Natasha: 'The Lynx'” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories