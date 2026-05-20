Recent Release, "Following Your Intuition," from Page Publishing Author Jennifer Ross, Empowers Children to Recognize Their Inherent Worth Through Engaging Stories
South Bend, IN, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Ross has completed a new book, "Following Your Intuition," a children's empowerment series designed to help young readers understand their intrinsic value regardless of background or circumstances. Through carefully crafted narratives and interactive elements, Ross creates meaningful opportunities for parents and children to explore together, transforming everyday moments into reflective conversations that nurture self-awareness and confidence.
Drawing from her extensive experience in children-focused positions, Jennifer Ross brings authentic passion to her writing. Inspired by transformative teachings from Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Joe Dispenza, and Dr. Bruce Lipton, she has dedicated herself to fostering environments where children can thrive emotionally and spiritually. Her commitment to this mission infuses every page with purposeful intention and genuine care for young learners.
"Following Your Intuition" addresses the critical need for children to recognize their own potential and embrace their unique gifts. Readers will discover how to shift from passive activities toward more engaged, impactful family experiences that strengthen bonds while building inner confidence. The series serves as a beacon for children seeking affirmation of their worth and understanding of their divine purpose in the world.
"My greatest hope is that every child who reads this book will recognize the incredible power they already possess within themselves," said author Jennifer Ross.
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Ross's insightful work provides parents and caregivers with the tools to have transformative conversations with their children. This empowering series creates lasting impact by helping young readers develop a profound sense of self-worth and spiritual awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Following Your Intuition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from her extensive experience in children-focused positions, Jennifer Ross brings authentic passion to her writing. Inspired by transformative teachings from Dr. Wayne Dyer, Dr. Joe Dispenza, and Dr. Bruce Lipton, she has dedicated herself to fostering environments where children can thrive emotionally and spiritually. Her commitment to this mission infuses every page with purposeful intention and genuine care for young learners.
"Following Your Intuition" addresses the critical need for children to recognize their own potential and embrace their unique gifts. Readers will discover how to shift from passive activities toward more engaged, impactful family experiences that strengthen bonds while building inner confidence. The series serves as a beacon for children seeking affirmation of their worth and understanding of their divine purpose in the world.
"My greatest hope is that every child who reads this book will recognize the incredible power they already possess within themselves," said author Jennifer Ross.
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer Ross's insightful work provides parents and caregivers with the tools to have transformative conversations with their children. This empowering series creates lasting impact by helping young readers develop a profound sense of self-worth and spiritual awareness.
Readers who wish to experience this profound work can purchase "Following Your Intuition" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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