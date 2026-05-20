Recent Release, "Writer's Dream," from Page Publishing Author S.N. Rodman, Explores a Woman's Transformative Journey to Reclaim Her Voice and Passion
Fort Worth, TX, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- S.N. Rodman has completed a new book, "Writer's Dream": The Start, a contemporary women's fiction novel that follows Bella, a devoted wife and mother of three who has spent years fulfilling everyone's expectations but her own. When vivid dreams introduce her to a mysterious figure who perceives her with startling clarity, Bella begins writing again—and discovers that her nocturnal visions are bleeding into her waking life, awakening buried truths and suppressed longings she thought she had surrendered long ago.
S.N. Rodman is a healthcare professional who spent more than two decades managing operations and raising a family while keeping her own creative gifts hidden away in private notebooks. Her heart has always belonged to storytelling, yet it took a profound personal shift for her to honor that calling and finally write with purpose. This debut novel emerges from real experience, intimate transformation, and metaphysical inspiration—a sacred reclamation of her voice after years of deferred dreams.
Within these pages, Bella faces an agonizing choice: torn between the stability of her husband Leo and the spiritual awakening stirred by Malik, she must confront the question that haunts so many women who sacrifice their authentic selves for duty. "Writer's Dream" by S.N. Rodman examines whether a woman can truly honor both obligation and yearning, or if such freedom remains merely an elusive fantasy. Readers will discover a luminous exploration of love, self-liberation, and spiritual awakening that speaks directly to anyone who has wondered if there is something more beyond what they give away.
"This novel emerged from a place of profound personal longing and spiritual awakening," said author S.N. Rodman. "I wanted to write for every woman who has delayed her dreams, telling her that the answer to 'Is there more for me?' is yes. Bella's journey is an invitation to reclaim what has been waiting within all along."
Published by Page Publishing, S.N. Rodman's emotionally resonant work invites readers into a world where dreams and reality converge, where desire and duty collide, and where one woman's courage to listen to her own voice becomes a love letter to countless others. This story lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to examine their own sacrifices and possibilities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Writer's Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
S.N. Rodman is a healthcare professional who spent more than two decades managing operations and raising a family while keeping her own creative gifts hidden away in private notebooks. Her heart has always belonged to storytelling, yet it took a profound personal shift for her to honor that calling and finally write with purpose. This debut novel emerges from real experience, intimate transformation, and metaphysical inspiration—a sacred reclamation of her voice after years of deferred dreams.
Within these pages, Bella faces an agonizing choice: torn between the stability of her husband Leo and the spiritual awakening stirred by Malik, she must confront the question that haunts so many women who sacrifice their authentic selves for duty. "Writer's Dream" by S.N. Rodman examines whether a woman can truly honor both obligation and yearning, or if such freedom remains merely an elusive fantasy. Readers will discover a luminous exploration of love, self-liberation, and spiritual awakening that speaks directly to anyone who has wondered if there is something more beyond what they give away.
"This novel emerged from a place of profound personal longing and spiritual awakening," said author S.N. Rodman. "I wanted to write for every woman who has delayed her dreams, telling her that the answer to 'Is there more for me?' is yes. Bella's journey is an invitation to reclaim what has been waiting within all along."
Published by Page Publishing, S.N. Rodman's emotionally resonant work invites readers into a world where dreams and reality converge, where desire and duty collide, and where one woman's courage to listen to her own voice becomes a love letter to countless others. This story lingers long after the final page, challenging readers to examine their own sacrifices and possibilities.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Writer's Dream" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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