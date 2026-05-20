Recent Release, "Mitigating Gideon," from Page Publishing author Donavan Bailey, LSW, EdD, Examines Public Defenders' Critical Role in Advancing Constitutional Justice
Hastings, MN, May 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Donavan Bailey, LSW, EdD has completed a new book, "Mitigating Gideon": Revisiting the Public Defender and Its Role in an Equitable America, which explores how the public defender system remains a steadfast guardian of constitutional rights amid shifting political landscapes and evolving criminal justice debates. As American criminal justice practice undergoes historic transformations, the public defender stands as a beacon of the foundational principle that all individuals deserve legal representation, regardless of economic status or cultural background. Through the lens of the mitigation specialist profession, Bailey examines how this system upholds the promise of "innocent until proven guilty" in an era of profound social and legal upheaval.
Drawing from twenty-five years of direct experience within criminal justice systems, Bailey brings authentic, ground-level insight to this examination. His distinguished career spans multiple state public defender offices in Minnesota, Colorado, and Arizona, encompassing diverse criminal defense work including capital cases. Beyond his frontline practice, Bailey has distinguished himself as a national trainer and adjunct faculty member, educating future professionals in forensic social work and holistic defense. His multifaceted background—encompassing roles as youth counselor, law enforcement officer, juvenile treatment supervisor, and diversity consultant—provides him with a nuanced perspective on systemic barriers and reform possibilities.
"Mitigating Gideon" delves into the lasting legacy of the landmark 1963 Gideon v. Wainwright decision while addressing contemporary challenges to social justice and criminal defense reform. Readers will discover frameworks for culturally competent mitigation practice and actionable strategies to sustain responsive advocacy during an era of substantial institutional and political change. The work confronts urgent questions about equity, representation, and the profession's constitutional commitment to those most vulnerable within the legal system, offering both historical context and forward-looking solutions.
From the author, "This book represents my commitment to honoring the mitigation specialist profession and ensuring that the public defender system remains a vital force for justice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donavan Bailey, LSW, EdD's authoritative work equips criminal justice professionals, policymakers, educators, and engaged citizens with essential knowledge about systemic reform. This timely examination reinforces the enduring importance of public defense in safeguarding constitutional rights and advancing equitable justice.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Mitigating Gideon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from twenty-five years of direct experience within criminal justice systems, Bailey brings authentic, ground-level insight to this examination. His distinguished career spans multiple state public defender offices in Minnesota, Colorado, and Arizona, encompassing diverse criminal defense work including capital cases. Beyond his frontline practice, Bailey has distinguished himself as a national trainer and adjunct faculty member, educating future professionals in forensic social work and holistic defense. His multifaceted background—encompassing roles as youth counselor, law enforcement officer, juvenile treatment supervisor, and diversity consultant—provides him with a nuanced perspective on systemic barriers and reform possibilities.
"Mitigating Gideon" delves into the lasting legacy of the landmark 1963 Gideon v. Wainwright decision while addressing contemporary challenges to social justice and criminal defense reform. Readers will discover frameworks for culturally competent mitigation practice and actionable strategies to sustain responsive advocacy during an era of substantial institutional and political change. The work confronts urgent questions about equity, representation, and the profession's constitutional commitment to those most vulnerable within the legal system, offering both historical context and forward-looking solutions.
From the author, "This book represents my commitment to honoring the mitigation specialist profession and ensuring that the public defender system remains a vital force for justice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Donavan Bailey, LSW, EdD's authoritative work equips criminal justice professionals, policymakers, educators, and engaged citizens with essential knowledge about systemic reform. This timely examination reinforces the enduring importance of public defense in safeguarding constitutional rights and advancing equitable justice.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Mitigating Gideon" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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