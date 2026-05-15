Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Tickets on Sale for Popular Independence Day Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, May 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are now available for The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s popular Independence Day Celebration concerts.
“We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a 7 p.m. Thursday evening performance in addition to the 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon performance,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Adding the extra concerts starts with the Independence Day Concert and continues in the fall with the start of our 2026-27 season.
“Our June 25 and 28 concerts will feature our 250th Independence Day celebration, ‘250 Years of Sound. Of Strength. Of America,’” says Partridge. “Many of our patrons enjoy coming back year after year for this special-themed concert.
“We also are very excited to announce our new Summer Series Program including a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.
All concerts for the 2026 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
“We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a 7 p.m. Thursday evening performance in addition to the 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon performance,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Adding the extra concerts starts with the Independence Day Concert and continues in the fall with the start of our 2026-27 season.
“Our June 25 and 28 concerts will feature our 250th Independence Day celebration, ‘250 Years of Sound. Of Strength. Of America,’” says Partridge. “Many of our patrons enjoy coming back year after year for this special-themed concert.
“We also are very excited to announce our new Summer Series Program including a pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, July 26 and a full concert with chorale on Sunday, Aug. 30, both at 4 p.m.,” Partridge adds.
All concerts for the 2026 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m. on Sundays and 7-9 p.m. for Thursday performances.
“As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking,” Partridge says. “Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.
“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.
“Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.”
Individual concert tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, to volunteer, or to donate, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
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