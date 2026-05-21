Recent Release, "Forced Transitions," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Randy Schram, is a Captivating Exploration of Life's Pivotal Moments
South Bend, IN, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Randy Schram has completed a new book, "Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" — a heartwarming account of navigating the inevitable changes we all face. Through personal experiences and lessons learned, this work offers profound insights into the transformative power of transition.
The author, Randy Schram, has a rich background that infuses the narrative with authenticity and wisdom. With decades of diverse professional experience and a deep devotion to his faith and family, Schram's perspective is both relatable and inspiring.
"Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" by Randy Schram is a spiritually resonant exploration of how embracing change can deepen our understanding of ourselves and our relationship with the divine. Readers will discover the grace and provision that can be found in even the most challenging life transitions.
Author Randy Schram shares, "This book is written for the glory of God, to share His working in our lives with our family and friends. It is an accumulation of events and lessons learned through several years of experiences of grace and provision of His love. We hope it helps you in your transitions through this broken world we live in."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Schram's insightful work offers a uplifting perspective on the transformative power of change. "Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" is a profound exploration of faith, growth, and the human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author, Randy Schram, has a rich background that infuses the narrative with authenticity and wisdom. With decades of diverse professional experience and a deep devotion to his faith and family, Schram's perspective is both relatable and inspiring.
"Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" by Randy Schram is a spiritually resonant exploration of how embracing change can deepen our understanding of ourselves and our relationship with the divine. Readers will discover the grace and provision that can be found in even the most challenging life transitions.
Author Randy Schram shares, "This book is written for the glory of God, to share His working in our lives with our family and friends. It is an accumulation of events and lessons learned through several years of experiences of grace and provision of His love. We hope it helps you in your transitions through this broken world we live in."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Schram's insightful work offers a uplifting perspective on the transformative power of change. "Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" is a profound exploration of faith, growth, and the human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Forced Transitions: CHANGE IS INEVITABLE HOW AND WHEN IT HAPPENS CAN BE A JOURNEY TO KNOWING MORE ABOUT OURSELVES" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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