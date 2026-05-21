Satoya Epps’s Newly Released "Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!" is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Encourages Self-Acceptance, Kindness, and Confidence

“Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Satoya Epps is a lively and encouraging children’s book that blends rhythmic storytelling, affirmations, and biblical values to help young readers embrace their differences, build confidence, and live boldly for Jesus.