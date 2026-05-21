Satoya Epps’s Newly Released "Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!" is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Encourages Self-Acceptance, Kindness, and Confidence
“Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Satoya Epps is a lively and encouraging children’s book that blends rhythmic storytelling, affirmations, and biblical values to help young readers embrace their differences, build confidence, and live boldly for Jesus.
New York, NY, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!”: a vibrant and uplifting children’s book designed to celebrate individuality, promote kindness, and remind young readers that they are uniquely created and loved by God. “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” is the creation of published author, Satoya Epps, a Licensed Minister of The Gospel of Jesus Christ. Epps is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, and now resides in New York.
Epps shares, “Many times, you do not see an introduction in a children’s book, at least not in the ones that I have read. Because of the unique nature of this book, however, I believe an introduction will give clarity to the message it shares.
Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! is about embracing the differences that we all have. Many children struggle silently. Many are teased and picked on in a myriad of ways. Many do not receive the love and acceptance they should receive from home. Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! speaks of the child embracing and accepting their whole self, including living for Jesus Christ. Having a healthy opinion of yourself and your belief in Jesus Christ, which all lives should be built upon, is an important part of true success. If you are living in the arena of love and respect for God’s Holy Word, there is never any need to apologize for being who you are. I believe the words across the pages of this book will encourage and help all children. It is a fact that children are often treated unkindly if they are seen as different. It is also a fact that some commit suicide because they are teased and bullied. Many children live dysfunctional lives because they were teased and picked on. Perhaps the words on these pages will prevent a child from becoming a bully. Perhaps the words on these pages will save a child. One thing I do know is that if our children have good attitudes and perceptions about themselves and their choices, they are better equipped to handle the malice that is sure to come their way.
Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! is a fun way to teach and expound upon the fact that we are all different in some way, and it is good, that it is good to live by God’s Word. There are also learning incentives along the way. You can read it aloud or soft and gentle, or you can shout it to the rooftop. You can even get up and dance and roar it out! Either way, it is fun and interactive whether it is shared one-on-one or in a group setting.
Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Satoya Epps’s new book, “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!”, is a joyful and faith-centered reading experience designed to build confidence, encourage self-expression, and promote Christ-centered values in children. Through its combination of lively language, engaging illustrations, and heartfelt Bible-based spiritual messages, “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” offers an encouraging reminder that we are all different, special, unique, wonderfully made and equally loved by God with a tailored purpose that God has given to each person.
Consumers can purchase “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Epps shares, “Many times, you do not see an introduction in a children’s book, at least not in the ones that I have read. Because of the unique nature of this book, however, I believe an introduction will give clarity to the message it shares.
Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! is about embracing the differences that we all have. Many children struggle silently. Many are teased and picked on in a myriad of ways. Many do not receive the love and acceptance they should receive from home. Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! speaks of the child embracing and accepting their whole self, including living for Jesus Christ. Having a healthy opinion of yourself and your belief in Jesus Christ, which all lives should be built upon, is an important part of true success. If you are living in the arena of love and respect for God’s Holy Word, there is never any need to apologize for being who you are. I believe the words across the pages of this book will encourage and help all children. It is a fact that children are often treated unkindly if they are seen as different. It is also a fact that some commit suicide because they are teased and bullied. Many children live dysfunctional lives because they were teased and picked on. Perhaps the words on these pages will prevent a child from becoming a bully. Perhaps the words on these pages will save a child. One thing I do know is that if our children have good attitudes and perceptions about themselves and their choices, they are better equipped to handle the malice that is sure to come their way.
Smile And Say I’m Goofy Like That! is a fun way to teach and expound upon the fact that we are all different in some way, and it is good, that it is good to live by God’s Word. There are also learning incentives along the way. You can read it aloud or soft and gentle, or you can shout it to the rooftop. You can even get up and dance and roar it out! Either way, it is fun and interactive whether it is shared one-on-one or in a group setting.
Enjoy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Satoya Epps’s new book, “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!”, is a joyful and faith-centered reading experience designed to build confidence, encourage self-expression, and promote Christ-centered values in children. Through its combination of lively language, engaging illustrations, and heartfelt Bible-based spiritual messages, “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” offers an encouraging reminder that we are all different, special, unique, wonderfully made and equally loved by God with a tailored purpose that God has given to each person.
Consumers can purchase “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Smile and Say I’m Goofy Like That!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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