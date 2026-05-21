Recent Release, "MY GOD INCIDENCES: How God Has Worked In My Life," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kathleen Dowe, Shares Uplifting Divine Encounters
Georgetown, TX, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Dowe has completed a new book, "MY GOD INCIDENCES: How God Has Worked In My Life" — a stirring testament to the power of faith and the tangible presence of the divine in daily life. Through heartfelt personal anecdotes, Dowe shares how the Lord has faithfully guided, protected, and intervened throughout her life's experiences.
Raised in a close-knit family, the author grew up going to the Methodist Church. She attended Christian summer camps and knew many bible stories. Yet, it was not until later in life that she fully surrendered her heart to Christ and discovered the transformative joy of an intimate relationship with Him. In "MY GOD INCIDENCES," Dowe invites readers to join her on a spiritually rich exploration of God's unwavering love and the remarkable ways He chooses to reveal Himself.
"I'm so glad you picked up this book. The Lord asked me to write this book to show others how He has worked in my life and how He has protected me all through my life," said author Kathleen Dowe. "In this book, you will see the truth of Jeremiah 29:11. He had and has plans for me and each of you too. He is my friend, Savior, and Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Dowe's captivating work offers readers an uplifting glimpse into the divine orchestration of one woman's life. "MY GOD INCIDENCES" encourages believers to deepen their faith and non-believers to consider the profound reality of God's active presence.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "MY GOD INCIDENCES: How God Has Worked In My Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Raised in a close-knit family, the author grew up going to the Methodist Church. She attended Christian summer camps and knew many bible stories. Yet, it was not until later in life that she fully surrendered her heart to Christ and discovered the transformative joy of an intimate relationship with Him. In "MY GOD INCIDENCES," Dowe invites readers to join her on a spiritually rich exploration of God's unwavering love and the remarkable ways He chooses to reveal Himself.
"I'm so glad you picked up this book. The Lord asked me to write this book to show others how He has worked in my life and how He has protected me all through my life," said author Kathleen Dowe. "In this book, you will see the truth of Jeremiah 29:11. He had and has plans for me and each of you too. He is my friend, Savior, and Lord."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathleen Dowe's captivating work offers readers an uplifting glimpse into the divine orchestration of one woman's life. "MY GOD INCIDENCES" encourages believers to deepen their faith and non-believers to consider the profound reality of God's active presence.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "MY GOD INCIDENCES: How God Has Worked In My Life" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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