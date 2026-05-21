Recent Release, "Daddy and Me Hit the Tee," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Lakese Brown, Follows a Child and Parent Discovering Golf's Joys
Graniteville, SC, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LaKese Brown has completed a new book, "Daddy and Me Hit the Tee" that captures the excitement and empowerment of trying something new. A young child's adventure with their dad hitting the golf tee for the first time is charmingly depicted, inspiring readers to embrace fresh challenges.
The author's own golfing memories are woven into this heartwarming narrative. As a trailblazer, LaKese Brown was the first woman of color to play on a golf scholarship for Brenau University. Her inspiring journey continues as she pursues a Doctorate in Health Administration while sharing her passion for the sport through this delightful children's book.
"Daddy and Me Hit the Tee" by LaKese Brown encourages readers of all ages to think back to the first time they tried something different. The gentle, uplifting story celebrates the joyful bond between parent and child, and the confidence to embark on new experiences.
Author LaKese Brown shares, "I am thrilled to share this sweet, inspiring story that reminds us we can achieve anything we set our minds to, even if it seems daunting at first."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaKese Brown's charming work invites young readers to discover the thrill of trying new things. This heartwarming tale will delight children and parents alike.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Daddy and Me Hit the Tee" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's own golfing memories are woven into this heartwarming narrative. As a trailblazer, LaKese Brown was the first woman of color to play on a golf scholarship for Brenau University. Her inspiring journey continues as she pursues a Doctorate in Health Administration while sharing her passion for the sport through this delightful children's book.
"Daddy and Me Hit the Tee" by LaKese Brown encourages readers of all ages to think back to the first time they tried something different. The gentle, uplifting story celebrates the joyful bond between parent and child, and the confidence to embark on new experiences.
Author LaKese Brown shares, "I am thrilled to share this sweet, inspiring story that reminds us we can achieve anything we set our minds to, even if it seems daunting at first."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaKese Brown's charming work invites young readers to discover the thrill of trying new things. This heartwarming tale will delight children and parents alike.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Daddy and Me Hit the Tee" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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