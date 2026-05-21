Kimberly Boone’s Newly Released "Santa’s Nibblers" is a Festive Children’s Story Inviting Young Readers to Help Santa Enjoy Christmas Cookies Responsibly
“Santa’s Nibblers” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Boone is a charming and interactive holiday tale that encourages children to join Santa’s helpers in protecting his health while preserving the beloved Christmas cookie tradition.
Perkinston, MS, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Santa’s Nibblers”: a playful and imaginative children’s book that blends holiday magic with an engaging activity for young readers. “Santa’s Nibblers” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Boone, a Mississippi native, who discovered her passion for writing after winning a local award in fourth grade and receiving life-changing encouragement from a teacher. After thirty-eight years as an educator and despite becoming legally blind following multiple eye surgeries, she continues to share her love of storytelling through cookbooks, articles, children’s books, and mysteries. Santa’s Nibblers is especially meaningful as it features illustrations by her daughter, Lindsay LeBlanc, and was inspired by the shared love of reading with her grandson, Charlie.
Kimberly Boone shares, “Our world was once small, and Santa was young and spry. Not so much anymore. The population has blown up into a huge and crowded number. More little boys and girls for Santa to visit, means loads more milk & cookies he must eat. Something has to change! The elves have a plan to keep Santa healthy while upholding the all-important tradition of the Christmas Eve cookies. Your help is needed immediately. But first, you must pass the required Santa’s nibblers test. Can you do it? The world is counting on you. Let’s start NIBBLING!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Boone’s new book invites children and families to participate in a fun “North Pole Official Nibbler Test,” turning story time into a joyful interactive holiday experience that celebrates generosity, imagination, and the spirit of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Santa’s Nibblers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Santa’s Nibblers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kimberly Boone shares, “Our world was once small, and Santa was young and spry. Not so much anymore. The population has blown up into a huge and crowded number. More little boys and girls for Santa to visit, means loads more milk & cookies he must eat. Something has to change! The elves have a plan to keep Santa healthy while upholding the all-important tradition of the Christmas Eve cookies. Your help is needed immediately. But first, you must pass the required Santa’s nibblers test. Can you do it? The world is counting on you. Let’s start NIBBLING!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Boone’s new book invites children and families to participate in a fun “North Pole Official Nibbler Test,” turning story time into a joyful interactive holiday experience that celebrates generosity, imagination, and the spirit of Christmas.
Consumers can purchase “Santa’s Nibblers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Santa’s Nibblers”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories