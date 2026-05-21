Recent Release, "Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brent Jeffery, Presents a Compelling Collection of Both Old & New Sermons
Atlanta, GA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brent Jeffery has completed a new book, "Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons" — a meaningful compilation of sermons that were birthed through extensive prayer, fasting, and meditation. This deeply spiritual work is not finished until the Holy Spirit declares "it is finished," as the three divine witnesses testify as one.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Jeffery distinguishes between "milk drinkers" and "meat eaters" when it comes to pastors and their approach to the Word of God. He encourages readers to carefully study passages like Hebrews 5:12-5:14, praying for the Lord to continually reveal new insights through the power of the Holy Spirit.
"Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons" by Brent Jeffery delves into timeless spiritual truths, offering readers an opportunity to discover fresh revelation that can be applied to their own lives. This stirring collection promises to uplift, inspire, and challenge all who encounter its pages.
"This book is a product of much prayer, fasting, and meditation, and I'm honored to share these sermons that the Holy Spirit has entrusted to me," said author Brent Jeffery.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brent Jeffery's faith-filled work offers readers a powerful spiritual experience. This inspiring collection of sermons is sure to deepen one's relationship with the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background is woven into the narrative, as Jeffery distinguishes between "milk drinkers" and "meat eaters" when it comes to pastors and their approach to the Word of God. He encourages readers to carefully study passages like Hebrews 5:12-5:14, praying for the Lord to continually reveal new insights through the power of the Holy Spirit.
"Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons" by Brent Jeffery delves into timeless spiritual truths, offering readers an opportunity to discover fresh revelation that can be applied to their own lives. This stirring collection promises to uplift, inspire, and challenge all who encounter its pages.
"This book is a product of much prayer, fasting, and meditation, and I'm honored to share these sermons that the Holy Spirit has entrusted to me," said author Brent Jeffery.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brent Jeffery's faith-filled work offers readers a powerful spiritual experience. This inspiring collection of sermons is sure to deepen one's relationship with the Lord.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Prayers From the Heart: Titled Sermons" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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