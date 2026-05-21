Harry Respass’s Newly Released "Good Morning" is an Uplifting Reflection on Faith, Positivity, and the Power of Starting Each Day with Purpose
“Good Morning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Harry Respass is an encouraging and heartfelt guide that blends humor, faith, and everyday experiences to inspire readers to embrace gratitude, kindness, and meaningful connection in their daily lives.
Baltimore, MD, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Good Morning”: an inspiring and lighthearted exploration of faith, positivity, and intentional living. “Good Morning” is the creation of published author, Harry Respass, who was raised in the 1970s in the Lexington Terrace projects of Baltimore, Maryland, by his mother, Davidseen Horne, with the support of his grandmother, Murtle Horne. Despite facing difficult circumstances, he was deeply influenced by his mother’s strength, perseverance, and sacrifices, which helped shape his character and outlook on life.
Maintaining a positive perspective through challenges, he credits his upbringing for instilling resilience, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility. He also attributes his faith in Jesus Christ as a central guiding force in his life.
Respass shares, “I’ve been thinking lately about how much joy can be found in the simple things, especially in the mornings. It’s amazing how a little humor or a small act of kindness can set the tone for the whole day, in addition to crispy toast with strawberry preserves and melted butter on the menu. Whether it’s a steaming cup of coffee, a funny moment with a friend, or a quiet moment of reflection, we all have our little morning rituals that bring us happiness.
I love starting my day by meeting new people at the local coffee shop—you never know what interesting conversations might unfold! And remembering a silly joke or a funny memory always puts a smile on my face.
Life can get serious, of course, and we all face challenges. But it’s important to remember to appreciate the good moments, big and small. For me, faith plays a big part in that. I believe in turning over my worries to God and trusting that he’ll guide me through whatever comes my way. It’s all about finding that balance between facing life’s struggles head-on and making time to savor the joys. Remember, you’ve got the power to change your story, and with faith as your compass, you can truly create something amazing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Respass’s new book encourages readers to approach each day with renewed purpose, faith, and appreciation for life’s simple blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Maintaining a positive perspective through challenges, he credits his upbringing for instilling resilience, integrity, and a strong sense of responsibility. He also attributes his faith in Jesus Christ as a central guiding force in his life.
Respass shares, “I’ve been thinking lately about how much joy can be found in the simple things, especially in the mornings. It’s amazing how a little humor or a small act of kindness can set the tone for the whole day, in addition to crispy toast with strawberry preserves and melted butter on the menu. Whether it’s a steaming cup of coffee, a funny moment with a friend, or a quiet moment of reflection, we all have our little morning rituals that bring us happiness.
I love starting my day by meeting new people at the local coffee shop—you never know what interesting conversations might unfold! And remembering a silly joke or a funny memory always puts a smile on my face.
Life can get serious, of course, and we all face challenges. But it’s important to remember to appreciate the good moments, big and small. For me, faith plays a big part in that. I believe in turning over my worries to God and trusting that he’ll guide me through whatever comes my way. It’s all about finding that balance between facing life’s struggles head-on and making time to savor the joys. Remember, you’ve got the power to change your story, and with faith as your compass, you can truly create something amazing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Harry Respass’s new book encourages readers to approach each day with renewed purpose, faith, and appreciation for life’s simple blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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