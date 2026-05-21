Jean Tomassacci’s Newly Released "A Seed of Love" is a Heartfelt Collection of Spiritual Reflections Exploring Faith and the Journey Toward Divine Connection
“A Seed of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jean Tomassacci is an inspiring compilation of deeply personal reflections and meditative writings that encourage readers to grow closer to God through prayer, trust, and self-discovery.
York, PA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Seed of Love”: a moving and introspective work that presents a series of spiritual reflections born from personal retreat experiences and moments of prayerful contemplation. “A Seed of Love” is the creation of published author, Jean Tomassacci.
Tomassacci shares, “These writings are a very personal relating of my thoughts directed to God and what I felt in my mind and heart were God’s responses. Not an audible response but an inner knowing or understanding. These passages were so powerful to me that I wanted to share their beauty, inspiration, and wisdom.
These reflections were completed many years ago (on different retreats) and laid aside. As you read, you will see that I was not mature enough to bring these forth earlier. I believe God is prompting me to do so now.
In reading, may you discover the magnificence of an All-Knowing, All-Loving God. May these thoughts and reflections bring you to a closer union with God. May your mind be enriched, your heart filled with love, and your soul inspired by our Creator, who is to be given all glory.
At a point in my life, I felt despair, loveless, and asked God the following question: Who could love me? This poem is the response I heard in my inner being.
I would! I could!
You were in the hollow of my mind
from the beginning of all time.
I took joy in your being
even when you were not seeing
the love poured upon you
in the richest shades and the deepest hues.
Yes, I loved you
that cannot be denied
for truth, beauty, and goodness
are buried deep inside.
Oh, there is something
of worth in me
a seed of love
that can set me free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Tomassacci’s new book offers a powerful message of hope, reminding readers that even in moments of doubt or hardship, a “seed of love” exists within each person—capable of growth, renewal, and transformation through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “A Seed of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Seed of Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Tomassacci shares, “These writings are a very personal relating of my thoughts directed to God and what I felt in my mind and heart were God’s responses. Not an audible response but an inner knowing or understanding. These passages were so powerful to me that I wanted to share their beauty, inspiration, and wisdom.
These reflections were completed many years ago (on different retreats) and laid aside. As you read, you will see that I was not mature enough to bring these forth earlier. I believe God is prompting me to do so now.
In reading, may you discover the magnificence of an All-Knowing, All-Loving God. May these thoughts and reflections bring you to a closer union with God. May your mind be enriched, your heart filled with love, and your soul inspired by our Creator, who is to be given all glory.
At a point in my life, I felt despair, loveless, and asked God the following question: Who could love me? This poem is the response I heard in my inner being.
I would! I could!
You were in the hollow of my mind
from the beginning of all time.
I took joy in your being
even when you were not seeing
the love poured upon you
in the richest shades and the deepest hues.
Yes, I loved you
that cannot be denied
for truth, beauty, and goodness
are buried deep inside.
Oh, there is something
of worth in me
a seed of love
that can set me free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jean Tomassacci’s new book offers a powerful message of hope, reminding readers that even in moments of doubt or hardship, a “seed of love” exists within each person—capable of growth, renewal, and transformation through God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “A Seed of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Seed of Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories