Recent Release, "TREASURES in the DARKNESS," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sylvia George, Explores How Faith Restores the Soul When Heartbreak Seems Irreparable
Hopedale, MA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sylvia George has completed a new book, "TREASURES in the DARKNESS," a collection of poetry and reflections that emerged from her darkest moment. When grief threatened to consume her, Sylvia found herself on a couch, devastated by profound loss and questioning whether life was worth living. In that desperate hour, she cried out to God—and experienced His transformative presence. What began as anguished prayers became verses, stories, and meditations that chronicle her journey from despair toward restoration, capturing the sacred snapshots of ordinary days intersected by extraordinary grace.
The author's lifelong devotion to words and faith forms the foundation of this intimate work. Since childhood, Sylvia has been captivated by literature and spirituality, growing up in a Southern Baptist minister's household and later becoming a passionate Bible teacher for her church community. Her professional background in education and nursing reflects her compassionate calling to serve others. These experiences—combined with her journey through loss, recovery, and renewed hope—infuse her poetry with authenticity and tenderness that resonates deeply with readers navigating their own trials.
"TREASURES in the DARKNESS" by Sylvia George addresses universal human struggles through thematic sections including scriptural inspiration, family portraits, garden imagery, holiday moments, and candid reflections on pain and healing. Readers will discover that Sylvia's verse speaks directly to loneliness, abandonment, suffering, and spiritual darkness with a consistent message: God's love never releases its hold. The stakes are profoundly personal—these poems validate the reader's pain while offering the assurance that darkness is temporary and that divine light transforms sorrow into joy. Through her words, Sylvia extends a gentle invitation for readers to recognize God's presence in their own circumstances, no matter how bleak they may appear.
"My prayer is that through these poems, readers will understand they are never truly alone," said author Sylvia George. "God meets us in our darkest hours and transforms our brokenness into something beautiful. These verses are my testimony that His faithfulness endures through every season of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia George's spiritually profound work offers solace and encouragement to those wrestling with grief and doubt. Her testimony demonstrates that authentic faith does not deny suffering but transcends it, discovering treasures within the darkness itself.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "TREASURES in the DARKNESS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's lifelong devotion to words and faith forms the foundation of this intimate work. Since childhood, Sylvia has been captivated by literature and spirituality, growing up in a Southern Baptist minister's household and later becoming a passionate Bible teacher for her church community. Her professional background in education and nursing reflects her compassionate calling to serve others. These experiences—combined with her journey through loss, recovery, and renewed hope—infuse her poetry with authenticity and tenderness that resonates deeply with readers navigating their own trials.
"TREASURES in the DARKNESS" by Sylvia George addresses universal human struggles through thematic sections including scriptural inspiration, family portraits, garden imagery, holiday moments, and candid reflections on pain and healing. Readers will discover that Sylvia's verse speaks directly to loneliness, abandonment, suffering, and spiritual darkness with a consistent message: God's love never releases its hold. The stakes are profoundly personal—these poems validate the reader's pain while offering the assurance that darkness is temporary and that divine light transforms sorrow into joy. Through her words, Sylvia extends a gentle invitation for readers to recognize God's presence in their own circumstances, no matter how bleak they may appear.
"My prayer is that through these poems, readers will understand they are never truly alone," said author Sylvia George. "God meets us in our darkest hours and transforms our brokenness into something beautiful. These verses are my testimony that His faithfulness endures through every season of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia George's spiritually profound work offers solace and encouragement to those wrestling with grief and doubt. Her testimony demonstrates that authentic faith does not deny suffering but transcends it, discovering treasures within the darkness itself.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "TREASURES in the DARKNESS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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