Recent Release, "The Tangled Webb," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Bonnie Schuon, Explores One Woman's Transformative Journey to Discover Her Origins
Grand Ledge, MI, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bonnie Schuon has completed a new book, "The Tangled Webb: An Adoptee's Perspective," a candid memoir that traces her lifelong search for identity and belonging. From childhood awareness that something fundamental was missing to her remarkable discovery in her sixty-seventh year, Schuon unveils how adoption shaped her understanding of family, faith, and self. Her narrative begins with the metaphor of an unprimed wall—beautiful on the surface but incomplete underneath—capturing the quiet ache of not knowing one's beginning while being deeply rooted in a loving family.
Throughout her life, Schuon experienced multiple transplantations: first into her adoptive family, then into her husband's family through marriage, and finally into biological connection through her own children and grandchildren. Yet even surrounded by love and belonging, questions lingered about her first seven days and the identity of her biological mother. After decades of wondering, God led her to unexpected answers that would transform her understanding of her own story and faith journey.
"The Tangled Webb" reveals the profound themes of identity, divine providence, and redemption that define an adoptee's experience. Readers will discover how Schuon's steadfast faith sustained her through uncertainty and how God's timing ultimately answered every question she carried. Most remarkably, her search led not only to understanding her past but to four half-siblings who welcomed her with open hearts, completing a circle she never knew was broken. This narrative invites readers to reflect on how God works through mystery and unconventional paths to bring peace and wholeness.
"My journey taught me that the reason for adoption matters far less than the grace God extends through it," said author Bonnie Schuon. "In finding my beginning, I discovered that my Father in heaven had orchestrated every detail of my life with infinite love and purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Schuon's heartwarming work offers solace and inspiration to adoptees, their families, and anyone navigating questions about identity and belonging. This testament to faith's power will resonate deeply with readers seeking understanding about life's unexpected paths.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Tangled Webb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Throughout her life, Schuon experienced multiple transplantations: first into her adoptive family, then into her husband's family through marriage, and finally into biological connection through her own children and grandchildren. Yet even surrounded by love and belonging, questions lingered about her first seven days and the identity of her biological mother. After decades of wondering, God led her to unexpected answers that would transform her understanding of her own story and faith journey.
"The Tangled Webb" reveals the profound themes of identity, divine providence, and redemption that define an adoptee's experience. Readers will discover how Schuon's steadfast faith sustained her through uncertainty and how God's timing ultimately answered every question she carried. Most remarkably, her search led not only to understanding her past but to four half-siblings who welcomed her with open hearts, completing a circle she never knew was broken. This narrative invites readers to reflect on how God works through mystery and unconventional paths to bring peace and wholeness.
"My journey taught me that the reason for adoption matters far less than the grace God extends through it," said author Bonnie Schuon. "In finding my beginning, I discovered that my Father in heaven had orchestrated every detail of my life with infinite love and purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Schuon's heartwarming work offers solace and inspiration to adoptees, their families, and anyone navigating questions about identity and belonging. This testament to faith's power will resonate deeply with readers seeking understanding about life's unexpected paths.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Tangled Webb" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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