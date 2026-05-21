Recent Release, "Unity Brown," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jill Watson Glassco, is a Heartwarming Tale of Faith and Friendship
Birmingham, AL, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jill Watson Glassco has completed a new book, "Unity Brown" — a compelling story of a country girl named Unity Brown who faces the dread of another new school and mean kids during the turbulent times of integration in 1960s Alabama. Despite the challenging environment, Mamaw's declaration that "God makes everything beautiful in its time" provides glimmers of hope.
Author Jill Watson Glassco is a seasoned Bible study writer and teacher who has penned delightful stories offering entertainment and biblical truth to readers of all ages, helping parents bring kids up God's way. Jill and her husband, Phillip, have thirteen children and grandchildren and call Birmingham, Alabama home.
"Unity Brown" by Jill Watson Glassco explores themes of courage, resilience, and the power of faith to transform even the most difficult circumstances. Readers will discover an emotionally resonant narrative that speaks to the heart and affirms the belief that goodness and beauty can emerge, even in the midst of darkness.
"My greatest hope is that 'Unity Brown' will inspire young readers to have faith, to treat others with compassion, and to trust that God is at work, even when life feels uncertain," said author Jill Watson Glassco.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Watson Glassco's heartwarming work offers families an uplifting and spiritually enriching reading experience. Her delightful stories help parents guide their children towards a deeper understanding of God's love and purpose for their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Unity Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Author Jill Watson Glassco is a seasoned Bible study writer and teacher who has penned delightful stories offering entertainment and biblical truth to readers of all ages, helping parents bring kids up God's way. Jill and her husband, Phillip, have thirteen children and grandchildren and call Birmingham, Alabama home.
"Unity Brown" by Jill Watson Glassco explores themes of courage, resilience, and the power of faith to transform even the most difficult circumstances. Readers will discover an emotionally resonant narrative that speaks to the heart and affirms the belief that goodness and beauty can emerge, even in the midst of darkness.
"My greatest hope is that 'Unity Brown' will inspire young readers to have faith, to treat others with compassion, and to trust that God is at work, even when life feels uncertain," said author Jill Watson Glassco.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jill Watson Glassco's heartwarming work offers families an uplifting and spiritually enriching reading experience. Her delightful stories help parents guide their children towards a deeper understanding of God's love and purpose for their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Unity Brown" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories