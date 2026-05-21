Recent Release, "Sandy's Orphan," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Walter Gould, Explores One Man's Lifelong Quest to Uncover His Mysterious Origins
Lower Salem, OH, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Walter Gould has completed a new book, "Sandy's Orphan" that tells the poignant story of Lee Allen Becker, a baby abandoned in a grocery store in 1952. Despite being placed in an orphanage, Lee clings to the hope of one day being reunited with his birth parents. As he grows into a thoughtful and caring individual, his journey takes unexpected turns, including military service, a career in law enforcement, and a profound love affair.
Gould's own experiences as an Ohio police officer for three decades and an educator inform the authentic and vivid depiction of Lee's life. Readers will be swept up in this tale of unwavering faith, tragedy, joy, and the relentless pursuit of belonging.
"Sandy's Orphan" by Walter Gould is a deeply moving exploration of family, identity, and the power of human connection to transcend even the most daunting circumstances.
Author Walter Gould shares, "This story has been a labor of love, and I am honored to share Lee's remarkable journey with readers. My hope is that it will inspire faith, compassion, and a deeper appreciation for the profound mysteries of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter Gould's poignant work offers readers a stirring and uplifting narrative. "Sandy's Orphan" is a must-read for those seeking an emotionally resonant story of resilience and the transformative power of love.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Sandy's Orphan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gould's own experiences as an Ohio police officer for three decades and an educator inform the authentic and vivid depiction of Lee's life. Readers will be swept up in this tale of unwavering faith, tragedy, joy, and the relentless pursuit of belonging.
"Sandy's Orphan" by Walter Gould is a deeply moving exploration of family, identity, and the power of human connection to transcend even the most daunting circumstances.
Author Walter Gould shares, "This story has been a labor of love, and I am honored to share Lee's remarkable journey with readers. My hope is that it will inspire faith, compassion, and a deeper appreciation for the profound mysteries of life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter Gould's poignant work offers readers a stirring and uplifting narrative. "Sandy's Orphan" is a must-read for those seeking an emotionally resonant story of resilience and the transformative power of love.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Sandy's Orphan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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