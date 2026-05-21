Christine Jensen’s Newly Released "The Struggle Became My Strength" is a Powerful Memoir of Addiction, Resilience, and the Transformative Path Toward Healing and Hope
“The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christine Jensen is a raw and honest account of one woman’s battle with addiction and her journey toward recovery, offering encouragement to those seeking freedom and renewal.
Noxon, MT, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery”: a deeply personal and inspiring testimony that explores the realities of addiction and the strength found through recovery. “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery” is the creation of published author, Christine Jensen, who attended the University of the Pacific for addiction studies in 2010. She worked in the medical field as a medical assistant from 2001 to 2008. Her life’s work is to continue to be a counselor, mentor, and advocate for those still struggling.
Jensen shares, “Christine Jensen lives in Montana with her husband and animals. Christine obtained her substance abuse counseling certificate from the University of the Pacific in 2010. Her life’s work is to continue to counsel and mentor those who struggle with the disease of addiction.
I hate waking up! My head is spinning! It feels as if someone is beating every joint in my body with a hammer. Goose bumps are rising all over my arms and legs. I begin searching for my best friend: my pill bottle. As I peer through my blurry vision, I see that it is half empty. I shake the bottle in disbelief; there are only a couple left. I look into the bottle again and again, as if the missing pills will suddenly appear. How has this happened again? I just filled my prescription yesterday. How could I have taken this many? I promised myself I was going to make these last until the next prescription refill.
Every month, I run out and then experience withdrawal symptoms. I detest myself and can’t handle being sick again. My mind begins to fill with racing thoughts. How many do I have? Am I going to have enough? How am I going to get more? I need to count them again to make sure I have enough to last thirty days. This is just a vicious cycle. But this is the reality of my life. I just wish I could get my life back.
This morning, I am waking up in a rundown hotel room. The room smells of old cigarette smoke and is making my stomach sick. How did I end up here? How did I go from being a homeowner to a life like this? How did I go from being a respected member of the community, being a wife and stepmother, to a life like this? Now I am homeless, unemployed, separated, and now an addict. The first pill of the day is now in my mouth. In forty-five minutes, the world will seem like a better place. I will be numb. I can let go of my worries. My body will no longer feel sick. It will just feel normal, and I’ll be able to function. These pills don’t even get me high anymore, but at least I can go on with my day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Jensen’s new book provides a message of resilience and redemption, reminding readers that even in the darkest seasons, strength can emerge from struggle and a new life in recovery is within reach.
Consumers can purchase “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jensen shares, “Christine Jensen lives in Montana with her husband and animals. Christine obtained her substance abuse counseling certificate from the University of the Pacific in 2010. Her life’s work is to continue to counsel and mentor those who struggle with the disease of addiction.
I hate waking up! My head is spinning! It feels as if someone is beating every joint in my body with a hammer. Goose bumps are rising all over my arms and legs. I begin searching for my best friend: my pill bottle. As I peer through my blurry vision, I see that it is half empty. I shake the bottle in disbelief; there are only a couple left. I look into the bottle again and again, as if the missing pills will suddenly appear. How has this happened again? I just filled my prescription yesterday. How could I have taken this many? I promised myself I was going to make these last until the next prescription refill.
Every month, I run out and then experience withdrawal symptoms. I detest myself and can’t handle being sick again. My mind begins to fill with racing thoughts. How many do I have? Am I going to have enough? How am I going to get more? I need to count them again to make sure I have enough to last thirty days. This is just a vicious cycle. But this is the reality of my life. I just wish I could get my life back.
This morning, I am waking up in a rundown hotel room. The room smells of old cigarette smoke and is making my stomach sick. How did I end up here? How did I go from being a homeowner to a life like this? How did I go from being a respected member of the community, being a wife and stepmother, to a life like this? Now I am homeless, unemployed, separated, and now an addict. The first pill of the day is now in my mouth. In forty-five minutes, the world will seem like a better place. I will be numb. I can let go of my worries. My body will no longer feel sick. It will just feel normal, and I’ll be able to function. These pills don’t even get me high anymore, but at least I can go on with my day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Jensen’s new book provides a message of resilience and redemption, reminding readers that even in the darkest seasons, strength can emerge from struggle and a new life in recovery is within reach.
Consumers can purchase “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Struggle Became My Strength: An Addict’s Journey in Recovery”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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