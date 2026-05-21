George Furman lll’s Newly Released "The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within" Teaches Readers How to Harness the Power of Words Through Faith

“The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Furman lll provides practical guidance for understanding the spiritual power of words. The book encourages readers to develop a closer relationship with God, read and apply the Bible more effectively, and use their words to inspire, uplift, and transform their own lives and the lives of others.