George Furman lll’s Newly Released "The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within" Teaches Readers How to Harness the Power of Words Through Faith
“The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Furman lll provides practical guidance for understanding the spiritual power of words. The book encourages readers to develop a closer relationship with God, read and apply the Bible more effectively, and use their words to inspire, uplift, and transform their own lives and the lives of others.
Virginia Beach, VA, May 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.”: a transformative guide that explores the power of words in the life of a Christian. “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.” is the creation of published author, George Furman lll.
Furman shares, “I believe that God had me to write this book to help people understand how words can work for you, and against you. It is also meant to help people read the Bible and encourage others to start reading the Bible more. And to have a relationship with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Furman lll’s new book offers readers a practical and faith-centered approach to communication, emphasizing the spiritual impact of the words we speak and think.
Consumers can purchase “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Furman shares, “I believe that God had me to write this book to help people understand how words can work for you, and against you. It is also meant to help people read the Bible and encourage others to start reading the Bible more. And to have a relationship with God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Furman lll’s new book offers readers a practical and faith-centered approach to communication, emphasizing the spiritual impact of the words we speak and think.
Consumers can purchase “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Speaking Spirit and the Power Within: The Christian Guide to How to Use the Word.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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