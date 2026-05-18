Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions.
Millcreek, UT, May 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall steps into a new musical landscape with the debut album from his folk storytelling project Winterfield, titled Wayfaring Christian, released Friday, May 15, 2026.
Known globally for his reflective instrumental piano recordings, Cardall has spent decades privately writing lyrics and narrative songs. Winterfield marks the first time those stories have been gathered into a full album, revealing a quieter, more intimate side of his songwriting.
Built around acoustic guitar, restrained arrangements, and reflective lyrics, Wayfaring Christian draws inspiration from modern folk artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Iron & Wine, Jeffrey Martin, and Ray LaMontagne, while echoing the storytelling traditions of American folk and pioneer culture.
Cardall grew up in Utah, where folk music, cowboy poetry, and pioneer stories remain part of everyday life. Those traditions shaped his earliest understanding of music—not as spectacle, but as storytelling meant to carry memory, faith, and shared experience.
“Winterfield is a place for songs I’ve carried for years,” Cardall says. “Before the piano albums, before any career in music, I was writing poems and lyrics. These songs finally found the right home.”
The album’s lead single “She Is Fire” introduced listeners to the Winterfield sound earlier this year, connecting quickly with new audiences and helping establish the tone of the project: reflective, human, and deeply personal.
Across ten songs—including “The Moth,” “Set Me Free,” “Not All Who Wander Are Lost,” “Hung Our Hearts,” “Love Breaks,” “She Still Knows My Name,” “No Fists,” “I Wanted You Happy,” and the title track “Wayfaring Christian”—the album traces an autobiographical journey through faith, doubt, love, loss, and the quiet search for home.
Guitarist Trevor Price anchors the album’s warm acoustic sound, while Cardall writes every lyric and melody. The production also incorporates A.I.-assisted vocal personas, which Cardall views as a modern creative tool in the evolving landscape of music technology.
“I see A.I. the way artists once saw synthesizers or digital recording,” Cardall explains. “It’s another instrument. The heart of the work—the writing, the story, the emotion—still comes from the human source.”
Rather than chasing modern pop-folk production trends, Wayfaring Christian embraces space and restraint. The result is an album that feels less like a performance and more like a collection of letters written home.
With Winterfield, Cardall expands his artistic identity while remaining grounded in the same emotional honesty that has drawn millions of listeners to his music over the past two decades.
Wayfaring Christian is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Known globally for his reflective instrumental piano recordings, Cardall has spent decades privately writing lyrics and narrative songs. Winterfield marks the first time those stories have been gathered into a full album, revealing a quieter, more intimate side of his songwriting.
Built around acoustic guitar, restrained arrangements, and reflective lyrics, Wayfaring Christian draws inspiration from modern folk artists such as Gregory Alan Isakov, Iron & Wine, Jeffrey Martin, and Ray LaMontagne, while echoing the storytelling traditions of American folk and pioneer culture.
Cardall grew up in Utah, where folk music, cowboy poetry, and pioneer stories remain part of everyday life. Those traditions shaped his earliest understanding of music—not as spectacle, but as storytelling meant to carry memory, faith, and shared experience.
“Winterfield is a place for songs I’ve carried for years,” Cardall says. “Before the piano albums, before any career in music, I was writing poems and lyrics. These songs finally found the right home.”
The album’s lead single “She Is Fire” introduced listeners to the Winterfield sound earlier this year, connecting quickly with new audiences and helping establish the tone of the project: reflective, human, and deeply personal.
Across ten songs—including “The Moth,” “Set Me Free,” “Not All Who Wander Are Lost,” “Hung Our Hearts,” “Love Breaks,” “She Still Knows My Name,” “No Fists,” “I Wanted You Happy,” and the title track “Wayfaring Christian”—the album traces an autobiographical journey through faith, doubt, love, loss, and the quiet search for home.
Guitarist Trevor Price anchors the album’s warm acoustic sound, while Cardall writes every lyric and melody. The production also incorporates A.I.-assisted vocal personas, which Cardall views as a modern creative tool in the evolving landscape of music technology.
“I see A.I. the way artists once saw synthesizers or digital recording,” Cardall explains. “It’s another instrument. The heart of the work—the writing, the story, the emotion—still comes from the human source.”
Rather than chasing modern pop-folk production trends, Wayfaring Christian embraces space and restraint. The result is an album that feels less like a performance and more like a collection of letters written home.
With Winterfield, Cardall expands his artistic identity while remaining grounded in the same emotional honesty that has drawn millions of listeners to his music over the past two decades.
Wayfaring Christian is now available on all major streaming platforms.
Contact
All Heart Publishing, LLCContact
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://winterfieldband.com
Devin Grant
801-557-3706
https://winterfieldband.com
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