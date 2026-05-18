Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026

Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions.