Ship Overseas Inc. Launches AI-Driven Real-Time Tracking for 2026 International Shipments

Ship Overseas Inc, a leader in international vehicle logistics since 1983, has announced the integration of AI-driven real-time tracking for all 2026 shipments. Headquartered in San Diego, the company is leveraging predictive analytics to provide customers with precise arrival windows and enhanced transparency for ocean freight. This upgrade streamlines the door-to-port process, ensuring global vehicle relocation is more data-driven and secure.