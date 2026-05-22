Recent Release "Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Kayla Swinyer Follows a Teen Who Discovers She's One of the Few Who Can Battle the Darkness
Sunset, SC, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Swinyer has completed a new book, "Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening," which follows a high school student who’s drowning in her own struggles with life, only to be approached by a clandestine organization called Lightning Storm, with an extraordinary proposition. They offer her a chance to join their ranks— no preparation, no explanations, only the promise of an invisible jet and access to a hidden conflict waging beneath the surface of everyday life. The decision before her is absolute: accept this calling and cross a threshold from which there is no return, or watch darkness claim everything she holds dear.
Drawing from her own experiences, Swinyer brings authentic detail to her narrative. The author, an educator from Pickens, South Carolina, earned her pilot's license specifically to understand the technical knowledge her protagonist would need when navigating an invisible aircraft. Her passion for adventure—whether through woodworking, outdoor pursuits, or literally taking to the skies—infuses the story with credibility and genuine enthusiasm. The tale itself emerged from a vivid dream featuring Kaitlyn and characters readers will encounter more fully in the third installment, a vision so consuming that Swinyer felt compelled to bring this character's journey to life.
"Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening" explores themes of unexpected destiny, courage in the face of the unknown, and the sacrifices required when ordinary people are called to extraordinary service. Readers will discover how a teenage girl transforms from an uncertain student into someone who must confront her own capacity for heroism. The stakes escalate as celestial and infernal forces converge, forcing Kaitlyn to question everything she believed about her world and herself. What unfolds is an enthralling examination of choice, responsibility, and the hidden wars fought by those brave enough to answer the call.
"Writing Kaitlyn's story allowed me to explore what it truly means to be chosen for something greater than yourself," said author Kayla Swinyer. "I wanted readers to feel the weight of her decision and understand that sometimes the most important battles happen in the spaces between our ordinary lives."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kayla Swinyer's engrossing work invites young adult readers into a world where supernatural threats demand earthbound heroes. This narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered if they possess hidden strength waiting to be discovered.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing from her own experiences, Swinyer brings authentic detail to her narrative. The author, an educator from Pickens, South Carolina, earned her pilot's license specifically to understand the technical knowledge her protagonist would need when navigating an invisible aircraft. Her passion for adventure—whether through woodworking, outdoor pursuits, or literally taking to the skies—infuses the story with credibility and genuine enthusiasm. The tale itself emerged from a vivid dream featuring Kaitlyn and characters readers will encounter more fully in the third installment, a vision so consuming that Swinyer felt compelled to bring this character's journey to life.
"Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening" explores themes of unexpected destiny, courage in the face of the unknown, and the sacrifices required when ordinary people are called to extraordinary service. Readers will discover how a teenage girl transforms from an uncertain student into someone who must confront her own capacity for heroism. The stakes escalate as celestial and infernal forces converge, forcing Kaitlyn to question everything she believed about her world and herself. What unfolds is an enthralling examination of choice, responsibility, and the hidden wars fought by those brave enough to answer the call.
"Writing Kaitlyn's story allowed me to explore what it truly means to be chosen for something greater than yourself," said author Kayla Swinyer. "I wanted readers to feel the weight of her decision and understand that sometimes the most important battles happen in the spaces between our ordinary lives."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kayla Swinyer's engrossing work invites young adult readers into a world where supernatural threats demand earthbound heroes. This narrative will resonate with anyone who has ever wondered if they possess hidden strength waiting to be discovered.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Kaitlyn Grace Phantom's Awakening" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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