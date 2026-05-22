Recent Release, "The Get Well Fan," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Kim the Gem, Tells a Young Boy's Uplifting Journey Toward Wellness Through Faith and Friendship
Newton, IA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kim the Gem has completed a new book that captures the tender moments between childhood innocence and spiritual awakening. "The Get Well Fan" follows a little boy struggling with illness who discovers an unexpected source of comfort and hope when a compassionate girl teaches him the transformative practice of prayer. Through her gentle guidance, he learns that faith can become his greatest ally in the fight for better health.
Kim the Gem is a devoted writer whose passion for encouraging others shines through every page she creates. Her work spans numerous subjects, all unified by a single purpose: to illuminate the goodness within her readers. Whether she writes to inspire prayer, motivate personal transformation, or simply bring laughter into someone's day, Kim approaches each project with the intention of helping others recognize their own innate value and strength.
In "The Get Well Fan," readers will discover themes of obedience, divine grace, and the remarkable power of childlike trust. This story explores what happens when a young boy chooses to follow the guidance he's been given, and how that decision opens a pathway to physical and spiritual restoration. The stakes are personal and profound—a child's wellbeing hangs in the balance, yet the real reward transcends the physical realm, touching something eternal within the human spirit.
"My deepest hope with 'The Get Well Fan' is that readers of all ages will see themselves in this story," said author Kim the Gem. "Whether you're struggling with your own health challenges or simply searching for reasons to believe in something greater, this book reminds us that our faith, our relationships, and our willingness to obey can reshape our lives in the most beautiful ways."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kim the Gem's inspiring work offers solace and encouragement to readers seeking spiritual renewal. This tender narrative demonstrates the extraordinary impact that faith and human connection can have on healing.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "The Get Well Fan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Kim the Gem is a devoted writer whose passion for encouraging others shines through every page she creates. Her work spans numerous subjects, all unified by a single purpose: to illuminate the goodness within her readers. Whether she writes to inspire prayer, motivate personal transformation, or simply bring laughter into someone's day, Kim approaches each project with the intention of helping others recognize their own innate value and strength.
In "The Get Well Fan," readers will discover themes of obedience, divine grace, and the remarkable power of childlike trust. This story explores what happens when a young boy chooses to follow the guidance he's been given, and how that decision opens a pathway to physical and spiritual restoration. The stakes are personal and profound—a child's wellbeing hangs in the balance, yet the real reward transcends the physical realm, touching something eternal within the human spirit.
"My deepest hope with 'The Get Well Fan' is that readers of all ages will see themselves in this story," said author Kim the Gem. "Whether you're struggling with your own health challenges or simply searching for reasons to believe in something greater, this book reminds us that our faith, our relationships, and our willingness to obey can reshape our lives in the most beautiful ways."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kim the Gem's inspiring work offers solace and encouragement to readers seeking spiritual renewal. This tender narrative demonstrates the extraordinary impact that faith and human connection can have on healing.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase "The Get Well Fan" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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